Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Cheyenne Floyd opens up about new home and more kids

Cheyenne opened up about her new home build and having more kids. Pic credit: Our CRAZ Family/YouTube

Cheyenne Floyd opened up to Teen Mom fans about her new home build and whether she wants to add to her family.

With the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter just around the corner, Cheyenne and the rest of her castmates have been hitting the press circuit lately.

Aside from giving interviews to media outlets, Cheyenne also divulged some information about her personal life on social media.

The 29-year-old beauty recently hosted a Q&A in her Instagram Stories and dished on the home she’s building with her soon-to-be husband Zach Davis and talked about having more kids.

Prompting her fans to ask her a question, her 1.7 million Instagram followers obliged.

One question from a curious fan read, “House updates?”

Cheyenne Floyd dishes on new home, having more kids

To answer her fan, Cheyenne included a photo of her and Zach’s nearly-completed, modern-style home and responded, “We move in soon 🖤.”

Cheyenne’s photo showed that her and Zach’s house is coming along nicely, showcasing its plentiful windows which will make for some gorgeous natural light. Its spacious size will also accommodate her family, consisting of herself, Zach, Cheyenne’s 5-year-old daughter Ryder – whom she shares with Cory Wharton – and her and Zach’s 1-year-old son, Ace, as well as their two dogs.

Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Another curious fan wanted to know, “Any more kids anytime soon?”

Along with a photo of Ryder and Ace posing together, Cheyenne’s answer was short and sweet: “Nope I’m done 🙏🏽.”

Cheyenne has kept her house-building project mostly under wraps. Zach, however, shared a post in November 2021 featuring himself and Cheyenne posing on their property before ground was broken to begin construction on their house.

“Instead of putting diamonds in my watch, my wife and I buss down some dirt and built a home,” he captioned the share.

Has the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star changed her mind about adding to her family?

As far as having more children, it appears that Cheyenne has flip-flopped on her decision not to add to their family of four. Earlier this year, Cheyenne told Us Weekly that she was trying to bribe Zach to agree to one more baby.

“It’s definitely a lot of fun,” Cheyenne said of being a mom of two, adding, “I’m trying to convince Zach to give me one more, but he said, ‘No.’ I have baby fever, but he shut that down so quick. It’s not happening.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.