Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Leah Messer halts filming during emotional premiere: ‘I’m terrified’

Leah Messer needed to pull over while driving to compose herself during an emotional moment in the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 2B premiere.

The mom of three was overcome with emotion after dropping off her daughter, Aliannah, on her first day of high school.

Aliannah, who goes by Ali, wanted to enjoy a football game after school, but Leah worried about her navigating the school grounds because of her muscular dystrophy.

Leah was concerned that Ali couldn’t keep up with her friends and urged her daughter to follow her doctor’s advice about taking it easy.

“I don’t want you to get hurt, and I’m not there!” Leah pleaded with Ali to no avail.

Despite her mom’s warnings, Ali got out of the car and went to the game without a worry.

Leah breaks down after dropping off Ali at school

Leah Messer was struggling with leaving Ali at school and burst into tears as she pulled away.

While driving home, Leah told Teen Mom producer Brendan Carr, “Brendan, I need to pull over for a minute.”

“I didn’t imagine this was how the first day of school would go,” Leah said as she sat in her car in the parking lot. “I’m terrified.”

Leah feared that something would happen to Ali after she dropped her off, and nobody would be there to help.

Although Leah wasn’t doubting Ali’s capabilities, she still worried her daughter would get hurt.

“I don’t know how it feels to be her, like to be trapped. I really don’t,” Leah said as she began bawling, admitting that being Ali’s parent was hard.

Leah and Ali butted heads

Earlier in the episode, Leah opened up about Ali and Aleeah’s first day of school, a huge moment for the girls.

“It seems like just the other day, I was taking them and dropping them off at preschool,” Leah said during a confessional.

Ahead of their first day, Leah took the girls shopping and, during their excursion, talked about Ali using her wheelchair to enter the school building.

While Ali wanted to enter the school through the main door, Leah felt she should use the wheelchair-accessible entrance instead.

Leah urged Ali not to overexert herself and to take advantage of the automatic door, but Ali pushed back.

Ali was adamant that she or someone else would open the main door for her, so she wasn’t concerned about expending too much energy.

Leah let it go for the time being, but as Teen Mom fans watched later in the episode, she had trouble dealing with Ali’s independence.

During another confessional, Leah shared how different Ali and her sister, Aleeah, are.

“Ali and Aleeah, although they’re twins, they’re two different kids,” Leah shared.

“Ali is a little bit more reserved and soft-spoken, but believe me, she will speak up if she knows you very well,” she added. “Do not get her shyness twisted.”

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Thursday, January 30, at 8/7c on MTV.