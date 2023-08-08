Teen Mom star Leah Messer announces major career move: ‘Ready for new beginnings’

Leah Messer is feeling grateful as she works on furthering her career outside of reality TV.

Leah is best known as a long-standing cast member of the Teen Mom franchise, but she’s looking to expand her resume.

The mom of three recently announced that she was hard at work before leaving for a recent vacation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 31-year-old MTV star shared a photo of the beach set to the song Grateful by Connor Price.

Along with her pic, Leah included a message, updating her 3 million Instagram followers about her career aspirations.

“Before we left for vacation I PASSED the state portion of my real estate exam,” Leah shared.

“Now it’s back home to pass the National portion,” she continued, also thanking her fans for their support over the years, adding, “We are ready for new beginnings. We LOVE you!”

Leah announced her real estate career plans in 2021

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Leah told her fans in 2021 that she was preparing to take the state final exams in her home state of West Virginia after finishing her final for her real estate courses.

Leah never followed up with her fans regarding her real estate career, leaving many of them to wonder whether she struggled to pass the state exam, or had a change of heart.

Regardless, Leah has reached one of her goals, and it looks as though she’s one step closer to becoming a real estate agent.

Is Leah Messer leaving Teen Mom behind for a career change?

In addition to a future in real estate, Leah has hinted at other business ventures and career moves that aren’t related to reality TV.

Earlier this year, Leah dropped some hints online. In an Instagram Reel, the Teen Mom star shared footage from inside what appeared to be a production studio of some sort.

Leah’s innuendos led many of her followers to believe she will be launching a podcast in the near future. She also began working as a social media influencer in recent months, something new for Leah in her professional life.

Teen Mom viewers have wondered whether Leah is gearing up to leave the franchise, so could her recent hints about a change in career paths mean that her time on MTV is coming to an end?

Leah doesn’t typically share much about her professional life, so that remains to be seen, but if her fellow Teen Mom castmates’ side hustles are any indication, she’ll soon be joining them in earning money aside from filming her personal life to share with MTV viewers.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.