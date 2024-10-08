Teen Mom: Ryan Edwards’ girlfriend under fire for vaping during pregnancy

Ryan Edwards’ girlfriend, Amanda Conner, is having trouble kicking her nicotine habit.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Amanda is pregnant with her and Ryan’s first child.

Ryan already shares three children with his exes, Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Standifer, and Amanda is a mom to one son.

Mackenzie alleges that Ryan also has a secret child, but his mom, Jen Edwards, recently claimed the rumors aren’t true.

While Amanda carries her and Ryan’s baby, she’s been struggling with giving up vaping.

Her critics have taken notice on social media and haven’t hesitated to call her out for it.

Ryan’s girlfriend says she’s ‘working on putting the vape down’

In a recent TikTok, Amanda addressed the backlash.

She shared a screenshot from a critic that read, “The vape isn’t good for the baby.”

Sitting in bed, Amanda recorded herself lipsyncing an infamous line from Teen Mom 2.

In the voiceover, Jenelle Evans says, “I have not smoked all day! I’m about to flip the f**k out!”

For the video’s accompanying caption, Amanda wrote, “Replying to @💜Bobbie💜 Chill!! Im trying !!”

Amanda elaborated on the fact that she’s trying to quit in the comments section of her TikTok.

One of her followers claimed, “my.doc told me going cold turkey can sometimes be more dangerous than weaning urself off… do what works for you boo!! ❤.”

Amanda said she’s “working on” quitting vaping. Pic credit: @amandaa_conner/TikTok

Amanda responded, “Thx for your advice.. currently working on putting the vape down. Thank you so much for being concerned 🥰🙏🏻.”

Amanda and Ryan bonded over their pasts

Amanda has come under intense scrutiny, even before she got pregnant, because of her past.

Like her baby daddy, Ryan, Amanda has struggled with drug addiction in the past and has been arrested multiple times.

Amanda’s run-ins with the law began in 2009 when she was arrested for “drugs general category for resale, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and contraband in a penal institution.”

She was arrested for a DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges in 2022, pleading guilty to the DUI.

Amanda went to CADAS rehab, where Ryan was also in treatment for substance abuse, and that’s where the two reportedly met.

Currently, Amanda is 15 months sober.

Amanda confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month in another TikTok.

In the video, set to the tune Take Me to Church by Hozier, Amanda lies in bed as Ryan kisses and caresses her growing baby bump.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.