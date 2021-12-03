Teen Mom OG fans think Maci Bookout had work done to her face after appearance on reunion

Maci Bookout was looking a little different this year at the Teen Mom OG reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG fans think Maci Bookout had some work done since the last time they saw her at the reunion.

Last week, the cast of Teen Mom OG took to the stage with Dr. Drew and Nessa for part one of this season’s reunion special.

During the first half of the reunion, Maci joined Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant cast member Brianna Jaramillo to give her some advice.

After filming, Brianna and Maci took a pic together and Brianna shared it on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Teen Mom Shade Room shared a screenshot of the pic on their Instagram page.

Teen Mom OG fans couldn’t help but notice that in the still, up-close shot, Maci looked like she had aged quite a bit in recent months and didn’t quite look like the same person.

“Maci aging like milk,” wrote one Teen Mom OG fan.

Another asked, “Did somebody have their lips done?” insinuating that Maci had filler injected in her lips.

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“WTH is wrong with maci’s face?” asked another curious Teen Mom OG viewer. “Smh that ain’t it.”

Maci Bookout’s behavior on Teen Mom OG this season

Maci’s appearance wasn’t the focus of Teen Mom OG viewers this season, however – it was her “ridiculous” behavior.

Teen Mom OG fans first called out Maci when she confronted her husband Taylor during a scene when he was making efforts to help her alleviate stress while she didn’t feel well.

Maci was unhappy that Taylor made decisions about their kids behind her back and wouldn’t let up on the topic, ending in Taylor walking away from the conversation, which wasn’t going anywhere.

During another episode this season, Maci and Taylor shared a cringeworthy date that had Teen Mom OG viewers wondering what Maci was thinking.

While Taylor was being sweet and making romantic gestures, Maci was ignoring him, talking about going to sleep, and telling him she stays married to him because she “likes” him.

The rest of Maci’s storyline this season had Teen Mom OG viewers bored. Maci’s PTSD and PCOS struggles seemed stale to viewers who felt Maci’s time with the show is up because she’s outgrown it.

Many Teen Mom OG viewers feel the same about the show in general, and this season’s ratings reflected that.

Part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs next Tuesday, December 7 at 8/7c on MTV.