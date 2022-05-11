Teen Mom OG fans support Cheyenne Floyd’s choice to spend Mother’s Day without her kids

Cheyenne received support after trolls bashed her for spending Mother’s Day without Ace and Ryder. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd came under fire by trolls when she chose to spend her Mother’s Day without her kids.

Over the weekend, Cheyenne was showered with affection from her fiance and baby daddy, Zach Davis.

Cheyenne Floyd enjoys romantic evening with Zach Davis for Mother’s Day

Cheyenne shared highlights from her Mother’s Day on Instagram, showing off the gargantuan bouquet of white roses Zach gifted her, their hotel room for the evening, complete with room service, and their swanky dinner date.

“Thank you for the best Mother’s Day @z.terrel 🖤,” Cheyenne captioned her Instagram video, which was set to Ashanti’s song Mother and was titled “Mother’s Day Recap.”

Some of Cheyenne’s followers noticed that her kids, her 1-year-old son Ace and her 5-year-old daughter Ryder, were absent from the festivities.

Teen Mom OG fans support Cheyenne’s decision to spend Mother’s Day kid-free

“Where yo kids at?” asked one of Cheyenne’s 1.7 million followers. Cheyenne explained that she enjoyed a day to herself, which is exactly what she requested.

“Ryder is at her dads on weekends and Ace went with his grandparents. I had a day to myself which is exactly what I want 😂,” Ryder told her curious follower.

Replying to another one of her followers, Cheyenne explained, “My request was to relax, eat good food and to have a day to just myself ❤️ we mamas deserve that.”

As far as Cheyenne receiving backlash for choosing to spend her Mother’s Day without her children, she found support in several of her followers on the post.

“Omg people shut up! Let her spend HER Mother’s Day how she wants!!!” commented one of Cheyenne’s supporters. “When my kids were little I wanted the day off exactly like she did! 🙄”

Another follower came to Cheyenne’s defense: “Chey… u deserved to have the day to yourself if that’s wat you wanted! Ignore the negative comments! I’m glad u enjoyed yourself! 🥰❤️”

“The comments questioning where the kids are are WEIRD,” voiced another one of Cheyenne’s supporters. “It’s Mother’s Day .. not family day. I’m happy you enjoyed YOUR day doing what YOU wanted.”

Cheyenne’s post comes on the heels of her family’s recent Hawaiian getaway to celebrate her mom Margaret’s birthday. With only four months left until her and Zach’s wedding, Cheyenne has a lot on her plate.

Needless to say, the reality TV star has her hands full, between raising two kids, planning a “big” wedding, filming for Teen Mom OG, and her new cooking show/passion project Unfiltered Kitchen. Cheyenne also hosts a podcast, operates her non-profit company Rage Regardless Ry, and oversees her daughter Ryder’s nail polish business.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.