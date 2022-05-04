Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis tease ‘big’ wedding this fall

Cheyenne and Zach’s wedding will be a big event. Pic credit: @z.terrel/Instagram

Teen Mom OG couple Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis have “big” plans for their September nuptials.

Ever since Zach’s proposal during Cheyenne’s baby shower for their son Ace last year, the couple has been focused on planning their wedding.

Cheyenne and Zach have made it clear that they want their special day to be “big” and they recently dished on their plans for their wedding day.

“Everything’s coming along just as planned. We have the venue. We have the date. We have a lot [set up] already and we’re just excited to get going. It will be big,” Zach shared with E! News.

Speaking of their anticipated guest list, Cheyenne said she and Zach were sure to invite everyone they wanted to be a part of their wedding day, including Cheyenne’s current and former castmates from the MTV shows on which she has appeared.

“We invited everyone. There are people from Teen Mom, The Challenge, Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach, Black Ink Tattoo. We covered all bases. Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are definitely coming,” Cheyenne revealed.

Cheyenne met her first baby daddy, Cory Wharton, during their time together on The Challenge: Rivals 3. Cheyenne and Cory couldn’t make a romantic relationship work, but they’ve become great co-parents to their 5-year-old daughter, Ryder.

Cheyenne and Cory’s co-parenting relationship is so good, in fact, that Cory and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge will be invited.

Will Cheyenne and Zach televise their wedding?

Although a lot of Cheyenne and Zach’s personal lives are shared publicly on reality TV, Chey isn’t sure she wants their wedding to be televised; her parents, however, have already made up their minds.

“It’s a work in progress. We are open to it. My parents are not,” Cheyenne shared. She also requested that the Teen Mom OG production crew have the day off so they can attend.

“I have asked that our normal crew can attend our wedding. I don’t want them to work that day. I feel like they’re such a big part of our relationship and our family. We want them there to celebrate with us,” Cheyenne told the outlet.

Last month, Cheyenne shared some pics and a video from her and Zach’s upscale engagement photoshoot, hosted at a swanky restaurant in Palm Springs, California. Although she’s unsure about filming the wedding, footage from her engagement photoshoot revealed a cameraman in the background, suggesting it was filmed for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.