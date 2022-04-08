Cheyenne Floyd posts a sweet message about her daughter Ryder turning 5 years old

Cheyenne Floyd celebrates her daughter Ryder’s 5th birthday. Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd, from Teen Mom OG and the Teen Mom Family Reunion special, has a new 5-year-old in the house. Her firstborn, Ryder, has officially turned five.

Teen Mom fans have watched as Cheyenne struggled in the beginning and then watched as Cory Wharton found out he was the father of Ryder when she was nine months old.

While there were obstacles to overcome and issues to face, both Cheyenne and Cory have settled into co-parenting quite nicelyand they have both moved on to other relationships. In fact, they both have other children within those relationships now as well.

Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s daughter Ryder turns 5

Cheyenne took to her Instagram page to wish her daughter a happy birthday and to celebrate this milestone with her fans.

She posted three adorable pictures of little Ryder holding a huge number 5 balloon that was as big as she is. In the second photo, Ryder is standing next to the balloon, showing just how huge of a decoration it is. In the final picture, she was shown resting her chin in her hand on top of the balloon.

Cheyenne captioned the post with a sweet message to her daughter, as she wrote, “My baby girl is five today! I woke up with so much gratitude and emotion thinking about everything we have gone through together, and how blessed we are.”

She went on to talk about how Ryder has changed her life for the better and that she owes a great deal to her little girl.

What did Cheyenne have to say about Ryder in her sweet post on Instagram?

Cheyenne declared, “Ryder made me a stronger, smarter, and better version of myself. She made me understand patience, self-confidence, self-worth, and love. I fight harder because of her. I love harder because of her.”

She then talks about how funny, sweet, loving, smart, and sassy Ryder is and how much Ryder enjoys being a big sister to her little brother, Ace, as well as Cory and Taylor Selfridge’s daughter, Mila.

Cheyenne ended her statement by saying, “I do believe she picked us to be her family and I am forever grateful. She will always be my Ryd or die. (black heart). Happy Birthday Rydie!”

Teen Mom alums and fans took to wishing Ryder a Happy Birthday as well

After giving credit to the people who took Ryder’s birthday photos and did her hair, Cheyenne concluded her post. Teen Mom alums and fans commented their birthday wishes to the newest five-year-old.

Jade Cline, a Teen Mom 2 star, and Catelynn Baltierra, from Teen Mom OG, both were the first to write something on the post. Jade put “Happy bday!!!!” while Catelynn wrote, “She is so damn cute!!!”

Others also posted Happy Birthday wishes to Ryder, as well as lots of emojis like pink and red hearts and a birthday face.

Cheyenne is currently engaged to her fiancé, Zach Davis, who was also on the special Teen Mom Family Reunion segment, and they have one son together, Ace, who will turn one in May.

While Cheyenne and Cory have been doing an exceptional job in the co-parenting department, getting along and putting Ryder first, Teen Mom fans also saw Cory and Zach get closer as friends during the Reunion special.

Teen Mom OG is currently on a hiatus.