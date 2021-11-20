Teen Mom OG fans left in tears watching Ryder reconnect with dad Cory Wharton in heartwarming scene

Cory Wharton surprised his daughter Ryder when he came home from filming The Challenge and Teen Mom OG fans were in tears during the heartwarming scene. Pic credit: MTV

Cory Wharton and his daughter Ryder shared a heartwarming reunion during the last episode of Teen Mom OG that had viewers in tears.

Cory shares his daughter, four-year-old Ryder, with his ex and baby mama, Cheyenne Floyd. Cory is also a father to daughter, Mila, 1, whom he shares with Taylor Selfridge.

Ryder Wharton receives surprise visit from dad Cory Wharton on Teen Mom OG

During the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Cory and Cheyenne arranged a surprise for Ryder.

Cory has been competing on The Challenge on MTV for several years as part of his career, which requires him to leave for months at a time while filming.

Cheyenne and her fiance, Zach Davis, told Ryder that Amazon had delivered a big, surprise package for her and she had to cover her eyes so as not to spoil the surprise.

Ryder adorably asked if the surprise was a scorpion while excitedly waving her hands in the air and being a good sport about keeping her eyes closed.

When Ryder walked outside onto the front porch, Cheyenne had her slowly walk down each step, keeping her eyes closed, before she reached the yard.

At the end of the step, Ryder saw her dad Cory standing there holding a sign that read, “Daddy’s Home!!! I missed you Ryder K!!! I love you so much!”

Ryder squealed with delight at the sight of her dad and ran towards him. Cory swiftly picked up Ryder and the two rolled around on the ground hugging, as Cory covered Ryder’s cheeks with kisses.

When Ryder stood up, she and Cory held hands as he told her, “I’m back.”

Then the father-daughter duo pressed their foreheads against each other’s and locked eyes while Cory told her, “I love you.”

Teen Mom OG fans brought to tears over heartwarming scene between Cory Wharton and daughter Ryder

Teen Mom shared the clip on their official Instagram page where Teen Mom OG viewers watched the touching scene between Cory and Ryder.

Many Teen Mom OG viewers took to the comments to say that the sweet moment brought them to tears.

Cory and Ryder’s reunion brought Teen Mom OG viewers to tears. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“Who’s cutting onions 🥺🥺,” asked one Teen Mom OG viewer who was brought to tears over the clip.

Another viewer admitted, “Ok I’m crying. So what.”

“Cheyenne’s scenes always make me cry,” revealed another Teen Mom OG viewer. “The love and support the entire family ALL has for/gives to each other is unmatched! 🥰,” they added.

“Well that shouldn’t have made me cry, but it did 😢,” read another comment from a Teen Mom OG fan.

Although Cory was still filming for The Challenge at the time of filming for the Teen Mom OG episode, he has since decided to step away from the rigorous schedule to spend more time with his family.

This should come as good news to Cheyenne Floyd, who chastised Cory this season for being away from her and Ryder for long periods of time while he films for The Challenge.

Ryder recently had Teen Mom OG fans laughing rather than crying when she made her TV news debut.

The adorable preschooler became a local celebrity for the day when she promoted her nail polish line on the local news alongside her mom, Cheyenne Floyd.

Cory and Cheyenne have gotten co-parenting down pat and Teen Mom OG fans are loving them coming together and putting Ryder first.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.