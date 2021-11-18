Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s daughter Ryder cracks up Teen Mom OG fans with her news debut

Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd’s daughter Ryder appeared on the local news and it was the cutest. Pic credit: MTV and @thatsryderk/Instagram

Teen Mom OG stars Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton’s daughter, Ryder, made an adorably hilarious debut on her local news.

Ryder is a local celebrity after the preschooler promoted her nail polish line, Nails by Ryder K, on KTLA out of Los Angeles, California.

Ryder’s dad, Cory, shared the footage from her news station debut to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Cory filmed his daughter’s TV station appearance from his cell phone, and Teen Mom Chatter shared the clip on their Instagram feed.

Teen Mom OG dad Cory Wharton shares video of Ryder’s news debut

“Ryder, we see you … okay!” Cory said as he filmed his four-year-old daughter from his TV at home.

While her mom Cheyenne talked to the TV anchor, Ryder began to dance and smile for the camera, clearly not exhibiting any signs of stage fright.

Cheyenne explained to the anchor that Ryder’s love of painting nails sparked the idea for her company.

Ryder picked all of the colors in her nail polish line and even named them herself, Cheyenne said during the interview.

When the news anchor asked Ryder if she enjoyed manicures, she said they were “really fun” before flashing her own multi-colored manicure for the camera, garnering a chuckle from Cheyenne and the anchor.

In another slide, Cory chuckled as he filmed Ryder making silly faces and showing off her dance moves while her mom Cheyenne continued to speak seriously with the anchor, who was asking questions.

Ryder looked to be in her own world, totally enjoying being in the limelight.

Ryder really got Cory and his crew cracking up when she began imitating animal poses and noises while Cheyenne tried to stay serious as she continued to answer questions.

Ryder imitated a chicken, a dolphin, a coyote, a bird, and a bear.

“And then Ryder started to do the chicken, then her dolphin, then her bird. Protect Ryder at all [costs],” Cory captioned the adorable video.

“Don’t forget the coyote and the bear,” Cory added when Ryder continued to go through her list of animal imitations.

Teen Mom OG fans were loving Ryder’s performance

Of course, Teen Mom OG fans loved watching Ryder’s video and they turned to the comment section to praise her.

Teen Mom OG fans gushed over Ryder’s TV appearance. Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

One Teen Mom OG fan felt that Ryder was deserving of her own show after her performance.

“Can we all agree, there needs to be a Ryder special! She’s the life of the show,” they wrote.

“This little girl is adorable 💓,” wrote another fan.

“😂 I freaking love Ryder !” penned another commenter.

Yet another Teen Mom OG viewer was impressed with Ryder and wrote, “Omg this girl cracks me up…she is just a big [world] of happy.”

Cheyenne and Cory’s relationship didn’t last, and they’ve admitted to having both good days and bad days, but they’ve gotten co-parenting down pat, and their fans are here for it.

Although they didn’t work out romantically, they’ve always put Ryder first, and it shows.

