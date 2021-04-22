Amber has been on a diet for nearly two weeks and hopes to regain her previous figure. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood of Teen Mom OG has been trying a low-carb diet for nearly two weeks and shared an older pic of her body that she’s hoping she can attain by sticking to her diet, but not all of her followers were supportive.

Amber shared the motivational pic on Instagram of herself standing sideways in front of a mirror, looking trimmer than she has recently.

Amber told her fans that she’s hopeful to regain that physique with her new “health kick/diet.”

She captioned the selfie, “If everything goes right with my health kick/diet, in 3 months, I’ll look like this again 🙏🙌 #healthkick #diet”

Amber first shared her diet plans with her followers on April 9 when she posted a pic of Kielbasa and green beans, stating that she would be adhering to the diet for three months.

Several days later, Amber shared another food post with a pic of egg whites with spinach and turkey sausage, and a side of fruit, along with coffee.

She told her followers in the comments section that she has cut out bread and sugar, even giving up soda.

Although Amber seemed excited about starting her weight loss journey, not all of her fans were

Amber had some shade thrown her way on her post. Pic credit: @realamberlportwood1_/Instagram

One of her haters commented that Amber’s “soul is disgusting.”

Another fan told Amber, “Why don’t you worry about your two children before worrying about yourself! You have absolutely NO responsibility for them. It’s a shame you having these children and can’t even take care of them. Don’t have anymore children!!!”

But not everyone showed up in the comments to throw shade; Amber had some supporters

One of her fans had some gentle advice about keeping her mental health in check: “Make sure your mental health matches your physical! Be gentle on yourself, we’ve all been through a LOT these past few years (or more)”

Another one of Amber’s supporters sent a message of self-acceptance, regardless of physical appearance: “sending love, if you look like this great! if you don’t look like this, great!”

Amber’s posts come amidst her dramatic walk-off during the Teen Mom OG reunion special

Amber wasn’t happy when Dr. Drew made some remarks about her unnecessarily stirring up drama, so she excused herself from the set, but only after she told her ex, Gary, that his wife was “absolutely horrible.”

Her behavior during the reunion caused fans to wonder if she’s using drugs again.

Fans of the show can catch more reunion drama next week when part two airs on Tuesday, April 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.