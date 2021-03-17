Teen Mom feud escalated as Maci Bookout calls out Ryan Edwards’ parents again

Maci Bookout is throwing shade at Jen and Larry Edwards. Pic credit: MTV

Maci Bookout isn’t here for Jen and Larry Edwards talking to the tabloids, especially before they address the issue with her.

On a recent Teen Mom OG episode, Jen and Larry were seen talking about his comments on the situation between them and Maci and revealing Ryan Edwards wasn’t being allowed to see Bentley.

Last fall, Larry Edwards spoke out and revealed his son wasn’t allowed to see his grandson when asked about the situation. That wasn’t true, though. Ryan and his parents had seen him for Jagger’s birthday just a few weeks before.

Jen Edwards scolded Larry for talking to the tabloids. She revealed that the words could be twisted, and just like that, they were.

Twitter shade

This isn’t the first time that Maci Bookout has come out swinging on Twitter.

She said, “Even the best hot tea needs some sugaaar! —Talking to the tabloids before bringing up the issue with the individual is something I will never understand or respect. But that’s just my opinion. [shrug emoji]”

Pic credit: @MaciBookout/Twitter

The ongoing issues have been heavily featured on this season of Teen Mom OG. Maci and Bentley had a conversation about going to therapy and he voiced concern to his mom about wanting to talk to Ryan Edwards with his therapist. At the point when the recent scenes were filmed, his dad still had not made an effort to do what his son requested.

Following up the initial tweet, Maci wrote, “‘Not as often as you used to’- – He failed to mention it’s bc Bentley is in school during the week&out of town for sports 2 weekends a month… the weekends he wanted to & was free to go over there… he was there? I’m Confused. #TeenMomOG”

Pic credit: @MaciBookout/Twitter

When a fan asked if Jen and Larry were still seeing Bentley while he was commenting to the media, she confirmed they were.

Ryan Edwards still blames Maci for everything

Sobriety has been a battle for Ryan Edwards, and despite Larry Edwards confirming his son is sober, viewers have their doubts about Ryan being clean.

It has been made clear that Maci Bookout is a trigger for Ryan. He mentioned it while going through rehab, and more recently, talked about it again.

Bentley is Maci’s only concern, and right now, she is doing what her son wants. Whatever he is comfortable with is what the reality TV star is going to do for her son.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.