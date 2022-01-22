Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline reaches ‘huge’ life goal, pays cash for her first home

Jade Cline has purchased her first home and paid cash for it. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline recently commemorated an important milestone in her life and purchased her first home.

Jade has been working hard behind the scenes of Teen Mom Family Reunion to make her dreams a reality and the best part is, she doesn’t have a mortgage.

The 24-year-old licensed cosmetologist shared her big news on TikTok and again on her Instagram Stories.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline shares home purchase with fans

In her TikTok video, Jade gave her followers a quick tour of her new home and told her fans, “So in October of 2021 I closed on my first home. Paid in full!”

Jade explained that the home she purchased is a fixer-upper, but she isn’t afraid of putting some extra projects on her plate.

“It needed a lot of TLC but I was willing to put in the work!” Jade shared. “I’ve been saving and working so hard to buy me and my daughter a home. This is a huge goal and I can’t wait to keep you guys updated on more renovations!”

In the comments section, Jade replied to several of her fans who congratulated her on her home purchase.

@jadecline_ So in October of 2021 I closed on my first home. Paid in full! It needed a lot of TLC but I was willing to put in the work! I've been saving and working so hard to buy me and my daughter a home. This is a huge goal and I can't wait to keep you guys updated on more renovations! #home #renovation ♬ Own brand freestyle transition – Nijah

Fans show their support, Jade Cline is thankful after her hard work

“I’m so proud of u babe! yassssss,” wrote one of Jade’s fans.

Jade replied and expressed her gratitude for her loyal fans, “Thank you! You guys don’t understand how grateful I am that I have such a great Fanbase and support system. You guys keep me going on the hard days!”

Another one of Jade’s TikTok followers told the Teen Mom 2 star, “Looks amazing jade congratulations you definitely deserve it!”

In Jade’s answer, she explained that the process of buying and remodeling a home is time-consuming and expensive but worth every penny and all of the time she has put into it.

“Thanks!” Jade replied. “A lot of money and time later and it’s amazing lol worth it!”

Over on Instagram, Jade told her fans about her latest TikTok video, which has garnered nearly 9,000 likes.

“Just shared a tiktok of some renovation updates on my new home!” Jade shared in her Stories. “I purchased my first home and it needed some TLC for sure but I was excited for this project.”

“Buying a home in full is such a huge accomplishment,” the hair studio owner added. “Growing up we never owned a home, and I wanted to make sure Kloie always had a home that was her own.”

Jade recently told her fans that she was going to try and interact with them more frequently on social media, sharing things like her daily life and makeup and hair tutorials.

The TMFR star also opened her own hair studio recently, Mane & Marble Hair Studio, in her home state of Indiana.

After beginning construction on the salon in September 2021, Jade finally announced that she was open and ready to accept clients in December of the same year.

Aside from the drama she’s already brought to TMFR this season, Jade has proved that she’s been putting in the work to make a better life for herself and her daughter Kloie.

