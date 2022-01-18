Teen Mom Family Reunion: Jade Cline responds to critic who says she ‘ruined’ the first episode

Jade Cline had a message for a troll who told her she “ruined” the first episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline had a few things to say to a troll who sent her a DM telling her she “ruined” the first episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jade was part of the altercation that broke out on the first night of TMFR during the mixer.

When Briana DeJesus brought up her past beef with castmate Ashley Jones, Jade Cline stepped in and turned the focus on her beef with Ashley instead.

Although Ashley apologized and remained calm for the majority of the scene, Jade kept pressing the issue and things got out of hand to the point that security had to step in to prevent things from turning physical.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline responds to troll who said she ‘ruined the first episode’

Ahead of the highly anticipated second episode of TMFR, Jade answered some questions in her Instagram Stories during a Q&A with her fans, asking them, “Who’s excited for the new episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion tomorrow?”

One of Jade’s followers replied and wrote to the Teen Mom 2 star, “No one you ruined the first episode.”

Jade fired back, keeping her composure and keeping things real when she answered, “For 1, y’all say you hate the drama but eat it tf up lol so plz.”

Teen Mom fans have been complaining that the franchise has been lacking drama, particularly since some of the more controversial cast members have left, like Jenelle Evans and Farrah Abraham.

Jade continued to answer the troll and told them, “For 2, I’m glad we got major issues out of the way at the beginning so we can all move forward. Water under the bridge at this point.”

Jade Cline claims she squashed her beef with Ashley Jones, promises a ‘crazy’ season on TMFR

As Jade explained after the first episode of TMFR aired, she and Ashley have since squashed their beef and she claimed that everyone is “in a great place.”

Jade and Briana have been dubbed “mean girls” by critics as well as her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry, who gave her recap of TMFR’s first episode on her podcast, Coffee Convos, and claimed she “cant’ stand” Jade.

However, Jade denied being a mean girl and instead blamed editing and heavy drinking for the way she was portrayed in the episode.

“Editing makes everything look slightly different lol,” Jade explained to her fans. “We were all there for hours and we were doing fine until the verrry end once we were all drinking and tired.”

Despite how things were edited and perceived by TMFR viewers, Jade promised her fans a season worth watching.

“It was crazyyy but def a huge learning lesson,” Jade told her fans. “I learned so much about myself. Would do it again!”

