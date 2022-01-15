Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Kail Lowry reacts to first episode, ‘can’t stand’ Jade Cline, bashes Briana DeJesus

Kail Lowry has a new nemesis in addition to Briana DeJesus, her Teen Mom 2 castmate, Jade Cline. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry had plenty to say about the premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and after reacting to the spinoff show’s premiere, she revealed her newfound beef with co-star Jade Cline.

Kail is known for not holding anything back, especially when it comes to her podcasts, Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama.

Although Kail chose not to film for Teen Mom’s newest spinoff, Family Reunion, she took to her Coffee Convos podcast after its premiere to give her opinions on it, as well as the cast.

While chatting with her co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail said that she “literally took notes” as she watched the premiere of TMFR.

The topic turned to Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus making their entrance during the first episode’s mixer, which Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd arranged, despite Kail claiming credit for the idea of a Family Reunion on her podcast in 2018.

Kail Lowry says Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline acted like mean girls on TMFR premiere

Kail felt that Jade and Briana’s entrance, alongside their plus-ones, was like a “scene out of Mean Girls.”

“They came in, you know they had attitudes, like, they came in looking for a fight, and I don’t care if anyone disagrees,” Kail expressed. “Like, I felt the energy through the f***ing TV screen.”

Kail was upset when Briana yelled “F**k the fakeness!” during her scream therapy exercise, targeting her beef with Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones. Kail said of Briana, “If [Ashley’s] so fake, just be unbothered.”

Kail also felt that if she had chosen to film for TMFR and Ashley Jones hadn’t been there, Briana would have “screamed something else,” insinuating that Briana would have turned the topic to Kail instead.

Although Briana started the feud by bringing up her past beef with Ashley, things took a turn when Briana’s BFF, Jade Cline, stepped in and made it about her beef with Ashley, accusing Jones of “bullying” her online about her family and her physique.

Kail Lowry on Jade Cline — she’s ‘off the wall and I can’t stand her’

“I wrote down in my notes, ‘Jade needs to shut up,'” Kail revealed of Jade. “This was about Bri, not about you and Ashley.”

Later in the podcast, Kail admitted that she also wrote in her notes, “Jade is off the wall, and I can’t stand her.”

Kail didn’t feel that Jade needed to step in and felt the beef between Briana and Ashley should have been handled between the two of them, and no one else.

“It was not her turn, it was not her story, she didn’t need to make it about her,” Kail said of Jade. “She just needed to let Briana handle her own s**t for once. But then again, [Briana’s sister] Brittany wasn’t there, so Briana doesn’t know how to handle anything without somebody backing her up.”

Kail and Briana’s feud has been going strong for five years now, and it doesn’t look as though they’ll ever work things out as they await their day in court. In the meantime, it seems as though Kail’s beef with Jade could be the start of yet another years-long feud.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.