Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham shares sneak peek of her new man for ‘Date night with zaddy’

Farrah Abraham has a new man, but she’s not quite ready to go public with his identity.

The former Teen Mom star is back on the dating scene after what appears to be a years-long hiatus.

The last we heard Farrah was involved with a significant other was in June 2022, when she briefly went public with her and Mack Lovat’s romance.

Despite some hot and heavy PDA captured by the paparazzi, Farrah and Mack quickly went their separate ways.

And, since their breakup, Farrah has remained tight-lipped about any significant others in her life … that is, until now.

Ahead of the weekend, Farrah shared a photo of herself posing next to a mystery man in an undisclosed location.

Farrah Abraham soft-launches her mystery boyfriend

Farrah sported a new blonde hair color and wore a low-cut dress and a black choker with toned-down makeup.

Farrah’s unidentified date’s face was covered with red heart emojis, but he appeared to be a Caucasian male with dark hair and wore a white polo-style shirt.

Farrah posed for a photo next to a mystery man. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

The two stood close to each other in the photo as Farrah’s newest love interest snapped the pic, surrounded by lighted flower displays behind them.

As the caption above the photo, Farrah wrote, “Date night with zaddy.”

Ahead of her romantic night out with her “zaddy,” Farrah stopped by Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in Austin, Texas, to touch up her cosmetic work.

In the footage below, which Farrah originally shared in her Instagram Story, the Teen Mom alum freshened up her Botox and filler with several more injections, her skin looking more taut and plumper than ever.

Farrah’s last public relationship ended on a bad note

Following her brief relationship with Mack, Farrah accused the Minus Gravity guitarist of “abusive behavior” and claimed he sent her an unsolicited indecent photo of himself with his pants down.

For his part, Mack alleged that he “never agreed” to be in a relationship with the former adult entertainment personality.

After the drama between herself and Mack, Farrah vowed to give her next potential boyfriend a psychological evaluation and a brain scan before moving forward in a relationship.

Whether or not Farrah’s current significant other underwent a psychological evaluation and a brain scan remains to be seen.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter returns Thursday, May 30, at 8/7c on MTV.