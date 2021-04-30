Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry talks childbirth, PCOS and which Teen Mom star she’d collab with


Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2
Kail did another fan Q&A and addressed childbirth, her struggles with PCOS, and which Teen Mom she would like to do a collab with. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry, Teen Mom 2 star, recently did another Q&A with her fans and discussed her struggles with PCOS, childbirth, and mentioned which Teen Mom she would consider teaming up with in the future.

Kail opened her Q&A with questions addressing her PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, engaging with her 4 million followers.

When one of her fans asked Kail how she was handling her PCOS, she answered, “Honestly, not well. I thought I was going to just be able to cut out the foods I needed to but it’s way harder than I thought. I’m overwhelmed with information. Not really sure where to start again.”

Kail revealed which Teen Mom she’d like to team up with and talked business with her followers

Kail got asked, “Do you think you will team up with Maci to be a PCOS advocate?” Viewers may be aware that Maci, from Teen Mom OG, also suffers from PCOS, and has done some work to bring awareness to the condition on the show.

Kail answered, “I hope so. I’ve actually been brainstorming about how we could!”

One of Kail’s followers wanted some advice for fellow entrepreneurs and asked, “Biggest business failure? Advice for other entrepreneurs?”

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Kail talked about PCOS in her latest Q&A. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“Plan out your drops, sales, merch, etc IN ADVANCE. Talk to other small business owners – find out what worked/didn’t work for them. My biggest mistakes were not doing these things.”

Kail got asked some childbirth questions and she was happy to answer

Someone asked Kail, “Would you recommend natural birth”

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 on Instagram
Kail talked about entrepreneurship and childbirth. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

She replied, “I loved natural birth but I recommend whatever a mother feels is best for her and her baby 💕”

Kail was honest recently when she told her fans that her youngest son, Creed, is the reason she may not have anymore kids. She also revealed that she’s going through the process of egg retrieval in the event she meets the right partner and wants to have more kids in the future.

Kail recently set the record straight after a castmate shared clickbait about her

The 29-year-old mom of four recently got in a bit of an online scuffle with fellow Teen Mom 2 star, Briana DeJesus, after Briana shared a clickbait article that insinuated Kail was dating Bri’s ex, Devoin.

Kail told her followers, “Devoin & I are not in a relationship. Do not fall for the click bait.”

Fans can catch up with what else has been keeping Kail busy when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV next week for an all new season and a new cast.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4 at 8/7c on MTV.

Mona Wexler
Latest posts by Mona Wexler (see all)


