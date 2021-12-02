Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez announces birth of his third child

Kail Lowry’s third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, recently welcomed his third child. Pic credit: @bustaloper4/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez announced that he is now a father of three.

Chris delivered the exciting news on the Nov. 30 episode of his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads.

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez announces birth of third son

“I love being a dad, I promise you,” Chris told his podcast listeners.

“But low-key, I experience more with the third one than I have with the others. It feels crazy. It feels good,” Chris shared.

Chris has yet to reveal the identity of his second baby mama. He also never announced that he was expecting a third child.

That’s because his ex and first baby mama, Kail Lowry, spilled the beans on his behalf, telling her followers that Chris was expecting another baby.

“I’m a dad of three now,” Chris continued. “Not going to lie, my head is all over the place. Three! Three boys … [I’m] sitting here thinking, ‘Dang, I got three.’ What the hell is going on?”

Kail leaked Chris’ baby news. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Even though Chris has his hands full with three boys ranging in age from a newborn to a 4-year-old, he has his sights on more kids – specifically, a girl.

“I want a girl though,” Chris revealed.

Did Chris Lopez shade Kail Lowry?

Chris told his podcast listeners that he’s trying to enjoy the peace surrounding the birth of his third son and got in a jab at Kail in the process.

“I got to be a part of it more than I ever have. Regardless of situations, I don’t even care. You ain’t about to destroy some peace,” Chris said, seemingly throwing shade at Kail.

“I’m just trying to be as peaceful as possible. Leave me the f**k alone,” Chris added.

Chris responded to Kail leaking his baby news in September. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Twitter

Back in September, Kail leaked Chris’ baby news when she shared a message to her Instagram Stories telling her fans, “Congratulations to Chris & his new family 💙 So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love.”

Chris seemingly responded to Kail leaking his baby news when he shared a tweet shortly after that read, “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine.”

Kail stole Chris’ thunder once again (which Teen Mom 2 fans felt made her look “bitter”) when she leaked his third baby’s gender.

During an October episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama with co-host Vee Rivera, Kail told their listeners, “Even my other baby dad is having another boy!”

Congratulations to Chris on his newest addition and to Lux and Creed on welcoming a new baby brother.

