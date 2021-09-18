Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail Lowry ‘bitter’ after she wishes Chris Lopez congratulations on his new baby

Teen Mom 2 fans don’t think Kail Lowry’s congratulatory message to Chris Lopez was genuine. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry sent well wishes to her baby daddy Chris Lopez upon news that he’s expecting a third child, but Teen Mom 2 fans think she was just being ‘petty.’

Before Chris even had a chance to announce that he was going to be a father again, Kail beat him to the punch.

Kail leaked the news that her third baby daddy was expecting another child via an Instagram Story message to her followers.

The 29-year-old Teen Mom 2 star wrote, “Congratulations to Chris & his new family 💙 So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love[.]”

Chris then responded to Kail stealing his thunder via a tweet that read, “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine[.]”

Teen Mom 2 fans call Kail Lowry ‘bitter’ for congratulating Chris Lopez

Kail and Chris’s dramatics have garnered the attention of Teen Mom 2 viewers and they seem to think that Kail wasn’t being genuine when she congratulated Chris on a new baby.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a screenshot of Kail’s congratulatory Instagram Story and Teen Mom 2 fans voiced their opinions on Kail’s gesture, many of them saying she was “petty” and “jealous.”

“Say you’re bitter without saying you’re bitter,” commented one Teen Mom 2 fan on Kail sending well wishes to Chris and his “new family.”

Another fan of Teen Mom 2 echoed their sentiment and wrote, “She’s bitter as f**k and I’m here for it 😂”

“She isn’t happy for him,” wrote another Teen Mom 2 fan and Kail critic. “This is just her being petty and bitter.”

“Exactly,” agreed another commenter. “Especially with the “new family” part. She’s so gross.”

What will the next season of Teen Mom 2 show about Kail and Chris?

Meanwhile, Kail has hinted that she may be, at least temporarily, cutting ties with MTV. Kail told her followers that she is “choosing not” to continue filming any further episodes of Teen Mom 2.

Ever since Chris signed a contract with MTV to join the cast of Teen Mom 2, fans think that Kail has been coming for Chris extra hard.

Some Teen Mom 2 viewers have speculated that Kail is waiting for MTV to cut ties with Chris before she resumes filming.

Things ought to get interesting next season now that Chris’s side of things will be filmed and aired on Teen Mom 2. Stay tuned!

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.