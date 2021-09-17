Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry leaks news baby daddy Chris Lopez is reportedly expecting another baby

Kail Lowry leaked the news that Chris Lopez is reportedly expecting another baby with a different baby mama. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry leaked the news that her baby daddy Chris Lopez is reportedly expecting another baby with another woman.

It looks like Kail Lowry’s baby daddy situation is about to get a lot more complicated.

Kail and Chris, who share sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, have made it clear that they don’t get along and have been embroiled in a nasty feud.

The exes haven’t been able to agree on much when it comes to co-parenting, and Kail recently admitted that she even forked out $80k amid the custody battle.

Chris called co-parenting with Kail “the worst job in the world,” but now it looks like he’ll have an additional baby mama to contend with.

Kail Lowry leaks Chris Lopez baby news

Kail took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 16 to congratulate Chris and his “new family” on the addition of another Lopez sibling.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Kail’s message to her fans read, “Congratulations to Chris & his new family 💙 So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love[.]”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail’s Instagram Story comes on the heels of a tweet by Chris on September 13 when he asked his followers about what seemed to be an engagement ring.

“How you pose to know what size ring to get the girl if it’s a surprise 🤔” Chris’s tweet read.

Chris didn’t give any details about his tweet, which has now been deleted, but Teen Mom 2 fans speculated that he was referring to surprising a girl with an engagement ring.

It seems that Kail might have prematurely leaked Chris’s news about becoming a father again, however.

Chris has yet to confirm any news that he’s expecting another child with someone else, but he took to his Twitter account once again on Thursday, September 16 after catching wind of Kail’s Instagram Story.

Chris Lopez fires back at Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry

“If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine,” Chris tweeted to his followers, which he has also since deleted.

Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Twitter

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail has been coming for Chris extra hard ever since he signed a contract with MTV.

Kai, who admitted she is currently playing the dating field, shared a screenshot of a text message exchange between herself and Chris, accusing him of fat-shaming her.

Chris denied that he was fat-shaming Kail, then later deactivated his Instagram account, although he admitted that he “will always have love” for his first baby mama.

Kail has told her followers that she is “choosing not” to continue filming for the show, but Teen Mom 2 fans think she’s just stepping away from the cameras until MTV cuts ties with Chris.

So, is Kail trying to steal Chris’s thunder and beat him to the punch when it comes to leaking news about him? Some Teen Mom 2 fans feel that Kail is doing damage control by trying to avoid having her own dirty laundry aired by Chris on the show.

The drama between Kail and Chris is seemingly never-ending and Teen Mom 2 fans will certainly be looking forward to seeing what footage gets aired next season on the show.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.