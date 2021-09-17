Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez responds to Kail Lowry leaking his baby news

Chris Lopez responded to Kail Lowry leaking news that he reportedly has another baby on the way. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry leaked the news that her baby daddy Chris Lopez is reportedly expecting another baby with a different baby mama and he reacted to her sharing the news.

Although Chris has yet to officially confirm any new baby news as of the time of this article being written, his baby mama Kail Lowry took it upon herself to leak the news.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 16 to tell her fans that her third baby daddy was expecting another baby.

“Congratulations to Chris & his new family 💙 So exciting for the boys to have a new sibling to love,” Kail wrote in her Instagram Stories.

Chris hinted that he might be involved in a serious relationship when he tweeted to his followers, asking about sizing a ring on September 13.

“How you pose to know what size ring to get the girl if it’s a surprise[?]” read Chris’s tweet, which he has since deleted.

Chris Lopez responds to Kail Lowry leaking his baby news

However, after Chris caught wind that Kail leaked his baby news before he did, he had something to say about it.

Chris took to his Twitter account again, this time addressing Kail trying to steal his thunder, and tweeted, “If they ain’t giving you the right attention I get it but this ain’t the way to get mine.”

The Teen Mom 2 exes battle it out amid ongoing feud

Kail and Chris have been at each other’s throats lately, and things took a left turn when Kail shared a screenshot of a private text message between herself and Chris.

Kail accused Chris of fat-shaming her in the text, although he denied it, and later implied that he had enough when he deactivated his Instagram account.

Kail and Chris haven’t been able to come to an agreed-upon visitation schedule and had to take it to court for a judge to decide. Bringing another baby into the mix can only further add to the former couple’s drama.

If Chris is, indeed, going to be a father again, it will certainly complicate his already messy co-parenting relationship with Kail.

For now, Teen Mom 2 viewers are anxiously awaiting next season to find out how much of Kail and Chris’s dirty laundry will actually be aired.

Kail has made it clear that she’s not filming any new episodes for Teen Mom 2, keeping fans guessing whether she’s done with the show, or refusing to film until MTV cuts ties with Chris Lopez.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus at MTV.