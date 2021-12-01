Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus defends sister Brittany’s inclusion in the Teen Mom spinoff show

Briana DeJesus defended her big sister Brittany when Teen Mom 2 fans questioned why she’s on the spinoff show. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus proved just how strong her family bond is when she came to her sister Brittany’s defense.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV announced two new shows premiering in January 2022.

Teen Mom 2 viewers question why Brittany DeJesus appeared on Teen Mom: Family Reunion

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is one of the shows coming to MTV early next year and Briana DeJesus and her sister Brittany DeJesus were asked to be a part of the cast.

Rumors have been swirling about the spinoff show that combined castmates from Teen Mom OG, Teen Mom 2, and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

During part one of the Teen Mom OG reunion on Tuesday night, preview clips played from the upcoming Family Reunion spinoff.

Many Teen Mom OG fans noticed that Briana’s older sister, Brittany, was in some of the footage and according to Briana, began questioning why.

Briana took to her Instagram Stories to address the questions she’s been seeing and to come to her sister Brittany’s defense.

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared a screenshot of Briana’s Story which read, “I see a lot of comments like ‘why is Briana’s sister always there?'”

Teen Mom 2 cast, Briana DeJesus defend Brittany DeJesus appearing on Family Reunion

Briana then numbered her explanations for why Brittany is, and should be, part of the casts of Teen Mom 2 and the Family Reunion.

Briana continued, “1) her name is Brittany, 2) she’s my sister and I ALWAYS include my family when it comes to $ $ $, 3) they personally invited her, 4) she funny asf, 5) she plays a major role in my life so it shows via teen mom. The company who documents my life????? Give her some respect! 😇😇😇”

Off to the side, Briana added text that read, “Sorry if u feel some type of way that I’m close to my family.”

“Plus her one liners make teen mom 2 better,” Briana added, alongside a funny gif of herself.

Two of Briana’s castmates, engaged couple Ashley Jones and Bar Smith, both commented on the post and showed Brittany some love.

Bar Smith spoke up and came to Brittany’s defense, telling the other Teen Mom 2 fans, “@brittdejesus_ one of the funniest mfs I done came across 😭😭😭 and a solid mf ✅💯”

Bar’s fiancee, Ashley Jones, echoed his sentiments and chimed in, “I enjoyed her . Lol every time s**t was happening , me and @brittdejesus_ was eating 😂😂😂😂”

Brittany DeJesus poses with some of the rest of the cast of the Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Briana and Brittany’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, spoke out about the spinoff show in September and claimed MTV instigated a drunken argument that involved Briana and Brittany and their castmates Ashley Jones and Jade Cline.

Teen Mom 2 fans can find out what happened between Brittany and the cast next month when she joins her castmates, combined with cast members from Teen Mom OG, in the Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which MTV slated as the “mother of all reunions.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus. Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV.