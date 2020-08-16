Teen Mom 2: Kailyn Lowry shows off all four sons in brand new family photo

Just over two weeks ago, Kailyn Lowry welcomed her fourth child, a little boy named Creed.

Creed joined big brothers Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 3 on July 30. Unlike his big brothers, Creed was born at Kailyn’s home instead of in a hospital.

Kailyn revealed Creed’s name and shared his first photo on August 10, a few days after Lux’s third birthday. Yesterday, she shared another first: the first photo of herself with all the boys as a family of five.

Kailyn’s cute Instagram photo

Kail shared the first family photo with Creed on her Instagram account. In it, she’s sitting on a couch with her four sons, and they’re all smiling and happy with the new baby.

Like most of Kail’s posts, the photo was met with mixed reactions.

Some fans were quick to share their support. “I have 4 sons. Take it from me, you’re a blessed woman. Mine are grown now, but our house was always full of craziness when they were little. 😉” one viewer commented.

“One more and you’ll have a basketball team,” another joked.

Fellow 16 & Pregnant alum Nikkole Paulun also chimed in with her support, saying, “They’re all so unique and beautiful 😩❤️”

Unfortunately, not all of Kailyn’s followers were supportive.

“White trash sh*t show,” one user commented. “She’s a cautionary tale I show my teenage daughters on what NOT to do…..THANKYOU!!!!!!!”

Some Instagram users even started rumors that Creed was not Chris Lopez’s biological son, which Kail quickly shot down.

At this point, Kailyn is used to the haters, so it’s unlikely that she’ll let the cruel comments get her down.

Kailyn’s relationship with her baby daddy is on the rocks

Kailyn and Chris Lopez, the father of Creed and Lux, have had a very troubled relationship.

The two have never really been an officially committed couple, and they frequently fight. Shortly before Creed’s birth, Kailyn even said that she wouldn’t allow Chris to be there for the delivery.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic, or compassionate for the entire 9 months?” she said on Instagram at the time.

Fortunately for Chris, it seems Kail changed her mind on the issue- photos she’s shared of the birth include Chris, so it appears she let him be there after all.

Teen Mom 2 returns with a new season on September 10 on MTV.