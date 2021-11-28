Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans, mom Barbara are still ‘butting heads,’ son Jace ‘having issues’ amid custody battle

Jenelle Evans gave an update about her strained relationship with her mom Barbara Evans. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans still isn’t getting along with her mom Barbara and her son Jace is struggling amid their nasty custody battle.

Jenelle and her mom Barbara have a tumultuous history that Teen Mom 2 fans remember from their time on the show.

Barbara had custody of Jace from the time he was a baby, but Jenelle recently claimed that she has custody of Jace, in contrast to Barbara’s claims that she retained physical and legal custody.

Earlier this year, Jenelle claimed things got so bad that Jace set fire to Barbara’s house.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans gives update on sons Jace and Kaiser

Now, Jenelle has shared some updates about her relationship with Barbara and how her sons Jace and Kaiser have been doing.

Janelle spoke with The Sun and revealed that her eldest son Jace is struggling, but her other son Kaiser is doing better than before.

“Kaiser is doing very good,” Jenelle shared. “Jace is having some issues at school and at my mom’s house, which I can’t go into detail about because there’s a pending custody case, but Kaiser’s doing much better in school.”

Jenelle shared earlier this year that Kaiser was struggling in school and that he finally graduated from kindergarten after attempting it for two years.

The former Teen Mom 2 star went into detail about Kaiser’s struggles and said, “He had to repeat kindergarten twice, basically. And the first time he was too young. The second time, he kept getting in trouble.”

“So I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hold him back myself,’ so now he’s in first grade and he’s doing great. And he’s actually learning and not running around the classroom and doing cartwheels,” Jenelle added.

Jenelle added that Kaiser is an energetic, rambunctious little boy and she felt that played a big part in his struggles.

“I think Kaiser just had too much energy and they would have quiet reading time and the teacher would be reading a book, he would be the one in the background doing flips and cartwheels, getting in and out of his chair,” Jenelle continued.

“He would be like, ‘I’m going to the bathroom,’ without asking. So he’s just calmed down a little bit,” she said. “Kaiser’s now more into figuring out what they’re learning. He’s more focused.”

The 29-year-old mom of three added that her boys just needed time to “mature” to work through their issues.

Jenelle and Barbara Evans still ‘butting heads’

When it comes to interacting with her mom Barbara, Jenelle said they only communicate during drop-offs.

“We only talk when it’s [time] to pick up Jace and drop him off,” Jenelle revealed. “I pick [him] up and I get him like every other weekend.”

According to Jenelle, Barbara tries to engage in conversation but Jenelle claimed that she focuses her energy solely on Jace.

“I’m more standoffish to my mom, because of what’s going on, and I want to keep the conversation about Jace, and she tries to have it about other things,” Jenelle divulged.

She continued, “And when I try to bring up Jace, she just totally ignores me about the topic. So we’re butting heads right now, and it’s not really going anywhere.”

“That’s why we were gonna go to court, to figure it out,” Jenelle said.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.