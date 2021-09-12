Jenelle Evans still not talking to Barbara Evans after feud over custody of Jace

Jenelle Evans still isn’t talking to her mom Barbara Evans amid their custody battle over Jenelle’s son Jace. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans admitted that she hasn’t spoken with her mom Barbara Evans amid a custody battle over her son Jace.

Jenelle and Barbara have never gotten along, as Teen Mom 2 viewers are aware from Jenelle’s time on the show.

The 29-year-old mother of three and her mom Barbara often argued when Jenelle chose to stay out late partying instead of caring for her son, Jace.

Jenelle dabbled in drugs, got caught up with a less-than-desirable crowd, and neglected her duties as a mother, for starters.

Barbara was enraged by Jenelle’s behavior and in an attempt to protect her grandson, Jace, she filed for custody and won.

Barbara currently has primary physical and legal custody of Jace, 12.

Jenelle felt she needed to update her fans on the relationship she has with Barbara, since the two haven’t spoken in months.

Jenelle Evans tells her fans that she hasn’t talked to mom Barbara ‘in months’

Taking to her TikTok account, Jenelle shared a video set to the song The Assigment by Tay Money and captioned it “#GoldenHour ☀️✨ #draft”

“When your mom says ‘don’t talk to me’ So we haven’t talked in months…” Jenelle wrote on the video, wearing long braids and pink crop top while she stood outside to film.

Jenelle’s fans try to convince her to reconcile with Barbara

Some of Jenelle’s followers on TikTok took to her comments section to try and convince her to reconcile with her mom Barbara.

“You’ll regret it when she’s no longer here..trust me..I do..🥺” one of Jenelle’s followers told her.

Pic credit: jenellelevans/TikTok

Jenelle replied, and put the blame on Barbara, telling her follower, “It wasn’t my decision 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Another follower told Jenelle to forget the little things in life and also thought she should reconcile with Barbara.

Their comment read, “Remember U only get one mother don’t let petty things take away from your time with them and what matters[.]”

“I understand what you’re saying and where you’re coming from, but it’s complicated,” was Jenelle’s response.

Will Jenelle and Barbara Evans ever repair their relationship?

Just last month, Jenelle had some interaction with Barbara, albeit on social media, when Barbara had Jace vaccinated for COVID-19 without Jenelle’s knowledge or consent.

Barbara shared the news on her Instagram account, and Jenelle took to the comments to tell her mother, “Ask me how I feel” and added a second comment that read, “Time to block this account again lol[.]”

As of June, Jenelle updated her followers during an Instagram Q&A that her relationship with her mother Barbara “doesn’t exist” and told her fans that she couldn’t “talk too much about it this time.”

Earlier this year, Jenelle admitted that her relationship with Barbara may “never be repaired” but that she wouldn’t let that get in the way of her son Jace’s relationship with his grandmother.

Jenelle said, “We will probably not ever repair our relationship, but if I do get custody, I will continue to let Jace have a relationship with her.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.