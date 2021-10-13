Jenelle Evans says she was a ‘fearful little girl’ when she signed over custody of son Jace to mom Barbara

Jenelle Evans revealed that the reason she gave voluntarily custody of her son Jace to her mom Barbara is that she was a “fearful little girl.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans claimed that being a “fearful little girl” was the reason she voluntarily signed over custody of her son Jace to her mother, Barbara Evans.

The North Carolina native started her reality TV journey in 2010 as one of the cast members of 16 and Pregnant during Season 2.

Jenelle Evans’ troubled past on Teen Mom 2

In 2011, Jenelle joined the cast of Teen Mom 2, following her life as a troubled teenager struggling to raise her infant son Jace while living with her mom Barbara.

Jenelle and Barbara butted heads in a major way and their arguments are some of the most memorable in the Teen Mom franchise.

Most of Jenelle and Barbara’s feuds revolved around parenting Jenelle’s son, Jace.

Jace was just a baby when Jenelle first filmed for Teen Mom 2 and she wasn’t willing to give up her partying ways to be a teenaged mother.

Barbara often ended up caring for Jace while Jenelle partied and got into trouble, prompting Barbara to file for custody of baby Jace.

Eventually, Jenelle agreed to sign over temporary custody of Jace to her mom, Barbara, at just 17 years old.

Now, Jenelle is defending her decision and told her fans that she was fearful of losing against Barbara if she fought back for custody of Jace.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans defends herself against trolls

Jenelle took to Twitter on Tuesday, October 12 to respond to a troll who accused her of using heroin while fighting for custody of Jace.

A chain of tweets began with a hater who told Jenelle, “Instead of using all your money on heroin you could have been getting custody of your son. Drugs or boobs? Boobs win!”

Another one of Jenelle’s followers came to her rescue and replied, “If she was on heroin, it would be VERY apparent. She definitely isn’t on heroin.”

The hater came back, defending their statements, and replied, “She was in the past while losing custody of her son.”

Jenelle says she was a ‘fearful little girl,’ drugs had nothing to do with Jace’s custody

This didn’t sit well with Jenelle, who fired back, explaining that she was afraid she would lose if she fought for custody against Barbara.

Jenelle’s quote retweet read, “I gave my mom temp. Custody when I was 17… it had nothing to do with drugs and everything to do with being a fearful little girl and felt like I would lose if I fought against my mom”

Since signing over temporary custody of Jace, Jenelle has been battling with her mom Barbara and the courts to regain custody of her firstborn son.

In the spring of 2021, Jenelle sadly told her fans that her relationship with Barbara may never be repaired. Barbara even ignored Jenelle‘s Mother’s Day text this year.

In September 2021, Jenelle told her fans that she hadn’t spoken to Barbara “in months” amid their ongoing custody battle.

Jenelle and Barbara were last seen photographed together in December 2020 when Barbara shared pics of herself with Jenelle and her three kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley.

