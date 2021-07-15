Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline defends her relationship with daughter Kloie after criticism over parenting

Jade Cline defended her relationship with her daughter after she received criticism for parenting Kloie. Pic credit: MTV

Jade Cline defended her relationship with her daughter Kloie after critics threw shade at her for her parenting on this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade and her on-and-off boyfriend and baby daddy, Sean Austin, weren’t seeing eye to eye when it came to parenting their daughter, Kloie, 3.

When the episode was filmed, Jade was back to work after a long hiatus due to the pandemic and complained to Sean that she was tired from working all day, then coming home to take care of Kloie.

Meanwhile, Sean was equally burned out from staying home and taking care of Kloie all day by himself while Jade worked at her hair salon.

Jade Cline and Sean Austin had trouble handling their daughter Kloie

Kloie was going through a rough stage behaviorally, and Jade and Sean disagreed on how to discipline their daughter. Kloie was frequently acting out and not listening to her parents, clearly seeking attention.

As Jade took Kloie back to her room as a punishment for what she and Sean perceived as bad behavior, Jade told Sean, “It’s embarrassing. To the world, it looks like we have a demon child kid and we’re s**t parents or something.”

Sean replied, “You’re half right.”

Jade asked the Teen Mom 2 crew to stop filming

At one point, Jade asked MTV’s camera crew to stop filming as things got heated and Jade felt embarrassed. Teen Mom 2 viewers called out Jade for continually asking the cameras to stop filming since she signed up for the show and agreed to let them film her real life.

Jade, whom critics think is staying with Sean because she needs the parenting help, caught a lot of flak for her parenting skills (or lack thereof) in the last few episodes of Teen Mom 2 and felt she needed to defend herself after this week’s episode.

Jade defended herself on Twitter

Jade took to Twitter and shared three tweets, defending herself and her relationship with Kloie. Her first tweet read, “I really hope you guys understand [that] MTV picks and chooses what they put on the show, they will film us for weeks on end and only use a few minutes of filming so we saw them a lot more positive stuff but this season they chose to show far more difficult times[.]”

“Which is fine because it’s my real life but don’t base my family in my life I’m just [on] a television show that edits and makes my life look however they perceive it. Me and my daughter spent a lot of time together and we have a lot of good days,” Jade told her 91.1k followers.

Jade’s third tweet read, “We bond a lot, we play together, we learn together, and we have a really great relationship. She’s a very happy and intelligent young girl. Moral of the story is you can’t believe every single thing you see on TV and think that’s how life is for us 24/7[.]”

Jade and Sean’s parenting has Teen Mom 2 viewers concerned

This isn’t the first time Jade’s parenting skills have come under fire. After last week’s episode, viewers said watching Jade and Sean parent Kloie is “hard to watch.”

Jade’s storyline has taken center stage on Teen Mom 2 this season. After Jade underwent a Brazilian butt lift and 360° liposuction surgery, her recovery didn’t go as planned and chaos ensued.

Viewers have grown bored of the other storylines on the show, calling them boring. Ratings for Teen Mom 2 have plummeted and MTV took drastic actions recently when they fired upper level producers.

Will Jade’s storyline be enough to keep Teen Mom 2 afloat? With the season finale already airing next week, viewers can catch one more episode before the highly anticipated season’s reunion episode airs, which is always sure to bring the drama viewers are looking for.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.