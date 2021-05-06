Teen Mom 2: Fans weigh in after Briana DeJesus asked their opinion

When Briana DeJesus asked her followers what they thought of the Teen Mom 2 premiere, they answered. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus took to social media after the Teen Mom 2 season premiere, asking her followers if they enjoyed the episode, and they sounded off in the comments.

The ongoing friction between Briana and her baby daddy, Devoin, has been a steady storyline for the 26-year-old mom of two on the show over the years.

Briana and Devoin’s strained co-parenting relationship remains at the forefront of her storyline

During the most recent episode, viewers watched Briana’s segment as she was late picking up her daughter, Nova, from school. Devoin called out Briana, as well as fans of the show, for her double standard.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana has accused Devoin of bad parenting in the past, accusing him of repeatedly being late when picking up their daughter, Nova. Although Briana fessed up to her wrongdoing, Devoin still couldn’t hold back from calling her out.

Devoin did, however, note that Briana was a good mom; he just doesn’t think she’s a good person.

After the first episode aired from the new season of Teen Mom 2, Briana tweeted to her 252.9k followers, “Did y’all enjoy last nights episode?”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Her fans weren’t shy about speaking up, and not all of their comments pertained to her strained co-parenting relationship with Devoin.

Briana asked her fans if they enjoyed the first episode of the season. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

One of Briana’s followers was candid in their reply, “Yes, but your annoying. give Devoin more credit. He deserves it.”

Another one of her followers thought the episode lacked substance and didn’t seem that impressed with the production crew.

“I watched a scene where barr filled a tire with air. Literally. No. The episode sucked. That’s all they had to show from the weeks of filming they have yall do. Get rid of the ppl behind the camera.”

Another of Briana’s fans expressed their disappointment in the episode, saying, “I turned it off after the first 10 minutes, show sux now canceled future recordings”

Teen Mom 2 fan calls show ‘scripted’

Briana’s fans spoke out about the season 11 opener. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

One fan of the show thought the episode was scripted, saying, “I really want the shows to back they way the used to be and no so scripted.”

Another commenter wasn’t fond of the new cast member or her boyfriend, “I do NOT like Ashley and Bar or wtf ever his name is!! Whyyyyy did mtv pick them!?!? Omg.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.