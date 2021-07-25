Teen Mom 2 fans call Javi Marroquin ‘thirsty’ to get back on the show, say Kail will use him for ratings

Teen Mom 2 fans think Javi Marroquin is “thirsty” to get back on the show and that his ex, Kail Lowry, will use him for ratings. Pic credit: MTV

Javi Marroquin is being called “thirsty” by Teen Mom 2 fans who think Kail Lowry’s ex and baby daddy is trying to get back on the show.

Teen Mom 2 viewers first met Javi when he and Kail were married. Kail and Javi met in 2011, began dating in 2012, and quickly moved in together, got engaged, and then married in September 2012.

The former couple welcomed their son, Lincoln Marshall, in 2013, but by 2016 their divorce was finalized.

Javi and Kail have had a tumultuous relationship, as captured on Teen Mom 2. During Season 4 of the show, Kail was seen shoving Javi, grabbing him by the shirt, and screaming, “I want to f***ing punch you! I f***ing hate you!”

Kail later admitted she’ll “regret” her actions “for the rest of her life.”

Javi Marroquin said he no longer wants to film for Teen Mom 2

Last fall, Javi noted that he no longer wanted to be filmed for the show after Kail shared some texts from Javi, insinuating that he wanted to hook up with her, while he was still with his ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau.

“He pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas. He was like ‘Hey, what’s up?’ And he opened [his car] door and was like, ‘I wanna f**k you, plain and simple,” Kail told MTV producers during an episode of Teen Mom 2.

Javi later took to Instagram to make it clear that he didn’t want to film for the show anymore, and told his followers, “I stopped filming to live my life normally cause I’ve realized my kids life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be a part of this TV show.”

Kail also revealed this year that none of her three baby daddies wanted to film for Teen Mom 2 this season, including her other two exes, Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez.

Now, Teen Mom 2 fans took a vote and the majority agreed that Javi is “thirsty” to get back on the show.

Is Javi Marroquin ‘thirsty’ to be back on Teen Mom 2?

On a Reddit thread titled, “The return of Javi,” one Teen Mom 2 fan opened a poll and asked other fans of the show, “We know Javi stopped filming due to [Lauren], but we all know he’s thirsty to get back on….. so, do you think he’s getting ready to be on the next season?!!”

Teen Mom 2 fans voted and think Javi Marroquin is “thirsty” to return to the show. Pic credit: u/KBugg27/Reddit

“Oh god, I hope not. He’s just so gross. I hate the thought that he would be getting paid to be his gross, disgusting, sleazy self,” commented one fan of Teen Mom 2, who is hoping Javi doesn’t return to the show.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan agreed that they don’t want to see Javi return to the show and wrote, “He definitely getting ready too but I really don’t ducking [sic] want him on my screen again!”

Teen Mom 2 fans don’t want to see Javi Marroquin return to the show. Pic credit: u/KBugg27/Reddit

Fans speculate why Javi Marroquin quit filming Teen Mom 2

Another Reddit user commented and felt that Javi quit filming because he was being outed for cheating on his ex-fiance, Lauren Comeau.

“I think he stopped filming to keep his infidelity from being outed once him and Lauren got engaged,” wrote the Reddit user.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan mocked the scene where Kail told MTV producers that Javi wanted to hook up with her in the Wawa parking lot, and commented, “And then [he was] just outed anyway by [K]ail lol”

Teen Mom 2 fans discussed why they think Javi quit filming on the show. Pic credit: u/KBugg27/Reddit

Is Kail Lowry using Javi Marroquin to improve her ratings on Teen Mom 2?

“Javi is ready to go, but so is Kail,” wrote another fan of the show, “Despite being arrested, [Kail’s] storyline was picking out wallpaper colors. She needs something more, but refuses to have it be at her expense[.]”

Another Teen Mom 2 fan felt that Kail may be using Javi to increase ratings (after viewership plummeted this season) and wrote, “Oh, yeah. Javi can be her emotional punching bag and ratings superstar.”

The comment continued, “Meanwhile, Chris is sure to want what he can’t have and she can bang him behind Javi’s back. Kailyn and her Icelandic horse win the trifecta.”

Javi made headlines last week when he called the police on his ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau, for allegedly “hitting and kicking” him during drop-off for their two-year-old son, Eli.

Prior to the most recent domestic-related issue, Javi obtained a restraining order against Lauren after she reportedly “punched” him in front of Eli. Javi retracted the order of protection a day later.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.