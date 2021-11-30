Teen Mom 2 fans slam Kail Lowry’s baby daddy Chris Lopez for their son Creed’s ‘dirty’ face

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Chris Lopez for his and Kail Lowry’s son Creed having a “dirty face.” Pic credit: MTV/@creedlowrylopez/Instagram/@luxrlowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 viewers came for Chris Lopez when a pic of his and Kail Lowry’s son Creed surfaced, showing the toddler with a “messy” face.

Kail Lowry and her third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, share two sons together – Lux, 4, and Creed, 1.

Teen Mom 2 star Chris Lopez poses with sons Creed, Lux, family in new pic

A pic from one of Chris Lopez’s fan pages on Instagram shared a recent pic of Chris posing with Creed and Lux, along with Chris’ mom, sisters, and nephew.

Chris held Creed in one arm and put his other arm around Lux, who stood in front of him in the casual family pic.

In the snap, Creed’s face is noticeably red on the lower half, around his mouth and cheek areas. It’s unclear whether he had a rash or his face simply needed to be wiped.

Teen Mom Shaderoom on Instagram shared a screenshot of the pic on their page.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans who saw the pic couldn’t help but point out that Creed’s face was red and made that the topic of the post.

Teen Mom 2 critics slam Chris Lopez for Creed’s ‘messy’ face

“Damn. Couldn’t they’ve cleaned up Creed a bit?” commented one Teen Mom 2 fan on the post.

“Maybe if he had cleaned his kids face first,” wrote another critic.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan took a jab at Chris when they insinuated that Creed and Lux never look “messy” in pics when they’re with their mom, Kail.

“Just saying,” their comment read, “I have never seen kail’s [kids] look a mess when they are with her. 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Yet another Teen Mom 2 fan felt the comments were getting out of hand. They reminded the others that Creed is still a baby and many parents snap pics with their kids without making sure they’re photo-op ready first.

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“Geeze the comments here didnt pass the vibe check,” the comment read. “He’s a baby has anyone ever not took a photo with a baby with a messy face geeze I do it all the time.”

It’s no secret that Kail and Chris have a tumultuous past and the exes are far from cordial when it comes to co-parenting their sons.

The latest dig came from Chris who revealed that co-parenting with Kail has a lot of ups and downs. He’s previously referred to co-parenting with Kail as the “worst job in the world.”

Since Chris recently revealed that he wasn’t permitted to film Lux and Creed on his upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, fans can’t wait to see how much of Chris and Kail’s drama will actually be aired.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.