Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Teen Mom 2 dad Chris Lopez teases that he’s not ready to settle down with ‘one girl’


Chris Lopez
Chris Lopez says he’s not ready to settle down with “one girl.” Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 dad Chris Lopez has no intentions of settling down with one woman anytime soon.

He recently joked in a TikTok video saying, “I was gonna go and settle down with one girl, but then I got a haircut and said f**k that!”

Chris was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry for a couple of years before finally calling it quits for good.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

He and Kail share sons Lux and Creed. Kail has often accused Chris of being a deadbeat father and even went so far as to threaten not having Chris present at Creed’s birth.

monsterscriticsreality

329 461

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it...

View

Mar 8

1 1
Open
“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just, like, snap right back and it was confusing,” #TeenMom’s #ChelseaHouska recently confessed. Read more about how Chelsea feels about her post-partum body and whether she and #ColeDeBoer want more kids at the link in the bio. (📸: MTV)

“I feel like I felt so insecure after all my other babies. Just seeing other people’s bodies, it seems like other people just, like, snap right back and it was confusing,” #TeenMom’s #ChelseaHouska recently confessed.

Read more about how Chelsea feels about her post-partum body and whether she and #ColeDeBoer want more kids at the link in the bio.
(📸: MTV) ...

1 1

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Jenelle Evans has denied David Eason ever abused her. The #TeenMom2 alum shared the reason for the ...

View

Mar 1

14 4
Open
Jenelle Evans has denied David Eason ever abused her. The #TeenMom2 alum shared the reason for the restraining order in her YouTube video, which you can see, along with read more details about their history, at link in the bio. (📸 credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram) . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #MTV #MTVTeenMom #JenelleEvans #DavidEason

Jenelle Evans has denied David Eason ever abused her. The #TeenMom2 alum shared the reason for the restraining order in her YouTube video, which you can see, along with read more details about their history, at link in the bio.
(📸 credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram)
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #MTV #MTVTeenMom #JenelleEvans #DavidEason ...

14 4

monsterscriticsreality

Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details ...

View

Feb 26

5 0
Open
Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details at link in the bio! (📸: MTV) . . . . . . . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #teenmomog #ryanedwards

Teen Mom OG SPOILERS: Maci and Taylor face off with Ryan Edwards’ parents at the reunion! Details at link in the bio!
(📸: MTV)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #macibookout #teenmomog #ryanedwards ...

5 0

Kail eventually caved and invited Chris to her home to be there for her during the home birth.

Chris has been spending time with his boys recently and shared photos of him and Lux on Instagram.

@chrisxlopezz

Haircuts really be having you feelin yourself😂🤷🏽‍♂️

♬ original sound – Nathan

Fans question whether Chris is Creed’s biological father

Over the last several months, fans have questioned who Creed looks like.

In addition to Lux and Creed, Kail also has two older sons Isaac and Lincoln who she shares with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

Since Creed was born, fans have weighed in on whether Creed looks like his brother Lux or if he looks more like his other siblings.

In light of the speculation, Chris demanded that Kail complete a paternity test and the results confirmed that he was in fact Creed’s father.

The results of the paternity test have not stopped fans from debating who Creed’s look favor more. Chris recently shared an Instagram post of him and Creed and he talked about the difficult road he’s had since becoming a parent.

Co-parenting hasn’t been a breeze with Kailyn Lowry

Co-parenting for Chris and Kail has not been an easy road.

In light of all of the difficulty he’s had while co-parenting with Kail, Chris revealed on his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads that he hopes to have more kids someday.

He said, “I low key want more kids. So I got to find someone that wants more kids…Even when I was young I knew I wanted two [kids].”

Chris went on to say that he was hoping to have a daughter and would be content with two boys and a girl.

Chris remains single at this time.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.

Maggie Michaels
Latest posts by Maggie Michaels (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x