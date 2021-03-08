Teen Mom 2 dad Chris Lopez teases that he’s not ready to settle down with ‘one girl’

Chris Lopez says he’s not ready to settle down with “one girl.” Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 dad Chris Lopez has no intentions of settling down with one woman anytime soon.

He recently joked in a TikTok video saying, “I was gonna go and settle down with one girl, but then I got a haircut and said f**k that!”

Chris was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry for a couple of years before finally calling it quits for good.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

He and Kail share sons Lux and Creed. Kail has often accused Chris of being a deadbeat father and even went so far as to threaten not having Chris present at Creed’s birth.

Kail eventually caved and invited Chris to her home to be there for her during the home birth.

Chris has been spending time with his boys recently and shared photos of him and Lux on Instagram.

Fans question whether Chris is Creed’s biological father

Over the last several months, fans have questioned who Creed looks like.

In addition to Lux and Creed, Kail also has two older sons Isaac and Lincoln who she shares with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin.

Since Creed was born, fans have weighed in on whether Creed looks like his brother Lux or if he looks more like his other siblings.

In light of the speculation, Chris demanded that Kail complete a paternity test and the results confirmed that he was in fact Creed’s father.

The results of the paternity test have not stopped fans from debating who Creed’s look favor more. Chris recently shared an Instagram post of him and Creed and he talked about the difficult road he’s had since becoming a parent.

Co-parenting hasn’t been a breeze with Kailyn Lowry

Co-parenting for Chris and Kail has not been an easy road.

In light of all of the difficulty he’s had while co-parenting with Kail, Chris revealed on his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads that he hopes to have more kids someday.

He said, “I low key want more kids. So I got to find someone that wants more kids…Even when I was young I knew I wanted two [kids].”

Chris went on to say that he was hoping to have a daughter and would be content with two boys and a girl.

Chris remains single at this time.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.