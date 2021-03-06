Kailyn Lowry shares adorable photo of baby Creed, Teen Mom 2 fans argue over who he looks like

Fans argue over who Creed looks like after Kailyn Lowry shares photo of him on Instagram Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is the proud mother of four boys.

She shares her oldest son Isaac with Jo Rivera, her son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and her youngest sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

Fans have often criticized Kail for having four different children with three different men, but Kail continues to do her best as a mother and co-parent as peacefully as possible with her baby daddies.

Recently, Kail shared a photo of her youngest son, Creed. The photo was captioned, “He is perfect. Idc Idc.”

Several fans commented on the photo and argued over who he looked like.

Fans shared differing views on which brother Creed looked more like.

Some fans felt he looked just like his older brother Lux and Kail even replied to one comment and said she agreed.

Fan comments on how much Creed looks like Lux Pic credit: @megan.elizabethh/Instagram

Others argued that he looked more like Kail’s oldest son Isaac.

Fans argue that Creed looks nothing like Lux Pic credit: @ajendlesslove @killmedaddy/Instagram

Kail gets a paternity test

The debate between fans in the comment section of the latest photo of Creed isn’t the first time people have questioned who he looks like.

At one point, Creed’s features were questioned to such an extreme level that Chris himself demanded that Kail take a paternity test to prove his sons were his own.

Kail opened up during an episode of her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast about the humiliation she felt after Chris demanded the test.

Kail said, “I knew who I slept with and have never questioned any of my kid’s dads.”

She also described how the nurse at the clinic treated her when she went to get the test done.

She said, “I go into the DNA place, and she said, ‘So, you don’t know who the dad is?’. I am in the public eye. Why the f**k would I put myself in the position where I don’t know who the damn dad is?”

The nurse’s comment caused Kail to break down in tears. Following the test, it was confirmed that Lux and Creed were in fact Chris’s sons.

Despite the results of the DNA test, fans have continued to insist that Creed looks more like his half-siblings than he does his brother Lux or his father Chris.

Kail is thankful she kept her pregnancy with Creed

Recently, Kail opened up on her Coffee Convos podcast and talked about the mixed emotions she had when she found out she was pregnant with Creed.

She and Chris were not getting along at the time and she wasn’t sure it was smart to have a fourth child under those conditions. She described that after seeing him on his first ultrasound, she knew she wanted to keep him and had confidence that she could do it because she’d been a single mother for a long time.

Kail said she was thankful she made the decision that she did. She continues to post photos on her Instagram of Creed and shares how much his brothers love him.

Regardless of who he looks like, Creed looks like he was a perfect addition to Kail’s family.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.