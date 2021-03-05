Kailyn Lowry admits she ‘struggled’ with Creed pregnancy news, ‘thankful’ she decided to have him

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is the mother of four boys.

She shares her oldest son Isaac with Jo Rivera, her son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and her two youngest sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

Kail’s journey through motherhood has been documented each season and it hasn’t always been an easy journey for her. She shares custody of the boys with their fathers and co-parenting has often been a challenge

When Kail found out she was pregnant with Creed, who was born this past summer, she wasn’t sure if she wanted to keep him. She contemplated having an abortion and a lot of her fears were due to her estranged relationship with Chris.

Kail and Chris have had a difficult couple of years and in that short time had broken up and gotten back together several times. Kail’s pregnancy news came during a time when the two of them were not in a good place.

Recently, during her Coffee Convos podcast, Kail revealed that she was glad she had a change of heart and did not terminate her pregnancy with Creed.

Kail is thankful she didn’t terminate her pregnancy with Creed

InTouch reported that during her podcast, Kail reflected on hearing a TikTok creator, Cori Gabrielle, discuss her experience with abortion and it made her think of her own experience.

Kail admitted, “It’s something that I struggled with too. I think there’s a lot of people who think you just get an abortion and think that it’s a decision that doesn’t have a lot of thought, a lot of feeling. You just do it. You know what I mean? And there’s nothing behind it.”

Kail revealed that after seeing Creed on the ultrasound screen at her doctor’s appointment, she knew she wanted to keep him.

She said, “When I decided to keep Creed, and I’m thankful I did, and when I went in there, I [didn’t] know if it was the right decision. Had I not seen the screen and the ultrasound, I don’t know that I wouldn’t have gone through with it and then, I started to ask questions and I said, ‘I can do this’. I’ve been a single mom for so long. I got this.”

Charges dropped against Kail following September domestic dispute with Chris

As Kail enjoys being a mom to her four boys, she can also breathe a sigh of relief after charges were dropped against her in a domestic dispute.

Back in September, Kail was arrested for offensive touching after she and Chris got into an altercation that allegedly became physical.

Kail pleaded not guilty to the charges and they were eventually dropped as of January 25.

Chris and Kail continue to co-parent Lux and Creed as cooperatively as possible.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.