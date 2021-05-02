Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind defended by ex-fiancee Stasia Huber, tells troll he’s ‘better person than you’

Adam Lind’s ex-fiancee, Stasia Huber, defended him when a troll criticized him on her page. Pic credit: MTV

Chelsea Houska’s ex, Adam Lind, received support from his ex-fiancee, Stasia Huber, after he was criticized on her Instagram page — with her telling a troll, “he’s a better person than you.”

The incident happened when Stasia shared a video of herself posing in front of a mirror in what looked like a gym locker room and offered her followers fitness advice.

One commenter wrote, “I wonder when Adam is gunna leave her kid just like he did to aubree 😂.”

Stasia, a gym enthusiast like Adam, fired back, “Not only is your ignorance showing but your ugly personality too. I have no kids, I left Adam like 5 years ago, and he’s still a better person than you. Get off my personal page and go learn to be a better person.”

She added, “My God what a disgusting human being you are to not only make such a nasty harrassing comment on someone you don’t know’s page, but to also act like you know a damn thing because you watch a dramatized TV show.”

Adam and Chelsea share an 11-year-old daughter, Aubree. The duo was featured on Teen Mom 2 when Chelsea was just a teenager and viewers watched their tumultuous relationship crumble as the two fought over Adam’s infidelity and reluctance to be involved in Aubree’s life.

Adam and Stasia don’t share any children together, and although they were engaged, Stasia filed for a protective order against Adam over alleged domestic assault in 2017.

Stasia claimed in court documents that while intoxicated, Adam “fractured my forearm, locked me in the house saying I couldn’t leave, smashed my phone.”

Stasia claps back and defends Adam Lind after her was criticized on her Instagram post. Pic credit: @sushiilynn/Instagram

Adam has a rocky history

After violating the protection order, Adam was arrested and sentenced to 210 days in jail. The couple split after he was also involved in a nude photo scandal and tested positive for methamphetamines.

More recently, Adam was in trouble with the law when a warrant was issued for his arrest for allegedly failing to pay child support for his daughter, Aubree, whom he shares with Chelsea.

Adam also shares a daughter named Paislee, with another ex, Taylor Halbur. Adam gave up his parental rights to Paislee, allowing her stepfather to adopt her.

Chelsea moved on from Adam years ago and is happily married to Cole DeBoer since 2016

Chelsea moved on from Adam several years ago and settled down with her husband, Cole, whom she met in 2014. In addition to parenting Aubree, the couple shares three biological kids, Watson, Layne and Walker.

Although Chelsea announced her departure from the Teen Mom franchise last winter, fans of the show can catch up with an all new cast when Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 premieres next week.

Teen Mom 2 returns to the air on Tuesday, May 4, at 8/7c on MTV.