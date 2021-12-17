Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus speaks on hateful comments and DMs from haters, says ‘Go seek therapy’

Briana DeJesus had a stern message for her followers about sending her DMs telling her they “hate” her. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently ranted about hateful and “baffling” DMs she receives from her haters and told them to “Go seek therapy.”

Briana’s presence on Teen Mom 2 has garnered her plenty of attention, both good and bad.

But although she chose to be in the spotlight on Teen Mom 2, it doesn’t mean that she appreciates the personalized, hateful messages she receives.

Briana took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to gripe to her fans about DMs and comments she’s been receiving and had a message for her haters.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus says she’s ‘baffled’ by hateful DMs she receives

“Even tho I’ve been on television for some time..I still don’t understand how others claim they hate me but some how end up on my page, dming me, commenting on my photos/stories… ???” Briana vented to her fans.

The 27-year-old mom of two continued, “I never went out of my way to tell someone I hate them… NEVER! Lol so I just don’t understand why others do it…. I can understand commenting under a gossip site or thread but to find MY PAGE AND TALK CRAZY IS JUST BAFFLING 😂 so so weird I wish u guys find peace and happiness. Go seek therapy. It helps!”

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

“And please, don’t turn my words into something they are not,” Briana added. “You are allowed to speak ur mind and have an opinion..and comment on whatever u feel is right…that’s what makes you, you–but if u feel the need to reach out to someone directly and talk s**t, you really have mental issues …”

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

There was a silver lining to it all, though. Briana shared, “On the bright side, I see all the beautiful, loving comments and dms and they mean so much to me! Bc of u guys, I decided to still tell my story ❤.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana DeJesus to appear on highly anticipated Teen Mom: Family Reunion next month

Briana will continue to tell her story when she appears on Teen Mom: Family Reunion next month.

Alongside her sister Brittany DeJesus (whose appearance on the spinoff she defended against trolls), and former and current cast members from all three Teen Mom franchise shows, Briana will be bringing the drama.

As the Teen Mom: Family Reunion preview promises, there is plenty of action for Teen Mom fans to look forward to.

One scene, in particular, shows Briana on the ground telling her castmates and paramedics, “I can’t breathe!” before she is taken away on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is sure to entertain so be sure to tune in.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.