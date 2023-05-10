Teddi Mellencamp trolled for ‘cringe’ pose with her dad John Mellencamp

Former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is all about getting her followers talking.

While she is no longer a part of the Bravo franchise, she is still cashing in on the Bravo drama as she cohosts Two T’s in a Pod with The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge.

Her famous dad, John Mellencamp, has recently been featured frequently on her social media.

The latest photo share got plenty of attention and wasn’t the good kind. Teddi has often been called out for using her dad to remain in the spotlight.

She was promoting a show he had in Nashville, and the photo she attached to the post was “cringe.”

Teddi captioned it, “Made a special trip to Nashville to see The Cougs for a 4th❗️time this tour! What song should I ambush the stage on tonight? PS. He hates taking photos and this was me really cheesing it up on purpose. Please don’t make it gross.”

The “PS” was clearly added after some comments questioned why she would share a photo like that with her dad.

Followers troll Teddi Mellencamp for a photo with her dad

The reaction from followers likely wasn’t what Teddi Mellencamp had hoped it would be, but many found her pose in the picture very strange, given it was her father, John Mellencamp, she was standing with.

One commenter called it “cringe,” to which Teddi replied, “I am queen of cringe. I wear it like a badge of honor.”

Interesting clap back on her end.

Another follower called Teddi out for her “need for attention.”

Followers call out Teddi Mellencamp for a “cringe” photo. Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

Several other followers agreed it was “weird” to post like that with her dad, John Mellencamp.

Another wrote, “What in the INCEST is going on here? Lmao WTF?”

One more commented, “Weird flex, but ok.”

Followers call out Teddi Mellencamp for a “weird flex.” Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

This likely wasn’t the response Teddi had hoped her photo would get, but it received plenty of attention.

And in the spirit of what was said, Teddi also shared a photo with her brother to keep the ongoing cringe alive.

Will Teddi Mellencamp return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

With filming underway for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13, there’s been speculation about whether Teddi Mellencamp would appear.

She didn’t want to leave the show and has remained heavily in the inner circle of Kyle Richards, even receiving a golden ticket from Erika Jayne to her Bet It All On Blonde Vegas show.

It’s unclear how much she will be present in Season 13 of RHOBH, or if at all. However, with some who have confirmed they have filmed and the lack of Kathy Hilton appearing, it wouldn’t be shocking if John Mellencamp’s daughter popped up.

It could be an exciting season.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.