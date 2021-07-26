Tarik Myers dispels ideas that he and Hazel are on the rocks and also hints at interesting possibilities

Tarik answered some burning fan questions about him and Hazel and their future together. Pic credit: TLC

Tarik from Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance has been keeping it low-key on social media but decided to answer fan questions over Instagram Live. The Q&A proved to reveal a lot of details about Tarik and Hazel’s life together now.

A few months back, Hazel startled fans when she posted a few cryptic Instagram Live videos and proceeded to take all pictures with Tarik in them off her profile. She ended up putting some back the next day, but the move got onlookers wondering if the couple is really okay.

Tarik Myers caught followers up on his relationship with Hazel Cagalitan

Tarik answered a bevy of questions from followers during a rare public interaction on Instagram. Curious fans took the opportunity to find the pulse on Tarik’s relationship with Hazel at present.

Tarik had genuine answers and maybe even dropped some hints at some big news on the horizon.

One follower asked Tarik, “How do you like married life?”

To which Tarik gushed, “I don’t like it. I love it. Best decision I ever made.”

Tarik was pressed about specific plans the couple has for the future. One person bluntly asked, “Babies on the way?”

Tarik answered by insinuating, “Not right now but…”

Based on Tarik’s answers, it appears like he and Hazel, commonly referred to as Tarzel, are in a good place and looking to their future and possibly adding to their family.

Will Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan appear within the 90 Day Fiance franchise again?

Earlier this year, it came out that Tarik filed for bankruptcy for the third time, which could mean he and Hazel would be open to more air time within the 90 Day franchise. Having more air time could mean more paychecks and more exposure to profit off their reality fame.

The couple was criticized, however, for having a boring and repetitive storyline. At the same time, on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, and that could be the reason they didn’t make it onto Season 6 of Happily Ever After?.

The 90 Day Fiance franchise does tend to circle back to past cast members, so Tarzel may appear on one of the spinoffs at some point.

