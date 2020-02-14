Tanner’s mom takes aim at Captain Lee in angry Below Deck rant

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The first part of the Below Deck reunion brought a lot of drama. Viewers watched as the cast members dished about their time on the show, as well as prove the wounds from Season 7 still run deep.

One of the most heated moments came when Rhylee Gerber called Tanner Sterback’s mom an idiot. Tanner blasted her for attacking his mom on social media.

Rhylee claimed to be defending Captain Lee Rosbach after Tanner’s mom went on a rant about the captain.

Joni Sterback, Tanner’s mom was not happy about Captain Lee calling out her son’s bad behavior during the season. Tanner was no angel on the show, but mama bear is not going to let anyone talk trash about him.

What did Tanner’s mom say about Captain Lee in her angry rant?

Thanks to Rhylee and other Below Deck fans, Joni’s angry rant about Captain Lee has been making the rounds on social media. Tanner claims his mom posted her words in a private Facebook group, but that didn’t stop people from finding it.

“I was extremely upset, let down, and disappointed by the unprofessionalism and hate I’ve seen as the show aired. To claim to not know and say that ‘you don’t want to know’ what happens on your boat only to live tweet and blog after each episode critical, negative, and extremely biased commentary after the fact behind your computer screen is unsettling,” began Joni’s lengthy message.

She went on to discuss how his brand influence has brought to life a group of trolls and hateful people. Joni also expressed how all the hate and negativity has affected her family.

The protective mom blasted Captain Lee for exploiting his employees instead of protecting them.

“It is unbelievable that you find that appropriate as the captain of a yacht, as a father and a so-called family man. It hurts tremendously. The behavior is nothing more or less than I’ve ever seen on any reality television show, and your own comments are also questionable, on and off-camera. Please do better with your fame and stop pouring oil on a fire of hate. Bullying bullies is all the same – A hurt and confused mom!” Joni ended her message.

What caused Tanner’s mom to go on a rant about Captain Lee?

The drama began when Captain Lee scolded Tanner, as well as Ashton Pienaar, for their behavior after the episode that featured the van blow up and Kate Chastain walking off the boat.

I have no excuse for the behavior of either of those boys, not men, boys. Tanner, you can't even talk let alone think. Ashton, you have crossed the line so far its unbelievable. You both should be ashamed of your actions. Lucky I wasn't there or neither of you would have been. — Captain Lee (@capthlr) December 24, 2019

He also writes a blog each week to discuss the episode after it plays out onscreen. Considering the behavior this season, the captain has had a lot to say about the cast.

Season 7 of Below Deck was one of the most dramatic and disturbing of the reality TV show. Captain Lee is not one to bite his tongue, so he did not hold back when seeing the horrific behavior of the Valor crew unfold.

Tanner’s mom is not the only one who brought up the fact Captain Lee was not aware of what was happening on his own boat. Chef Kevin Dobson brings it up during part two of the reunion.

Below Deck reunion part two airs Monday, February 17 at 8/7c on Bravo.