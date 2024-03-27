Tamra Judge, Teddi Mellencamp getting roasted for wanting Wendy Osefo fired from RHOP

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp are getting dragged online after throwing shade at The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo.

RHOP has been a hot topic the past few days after news broke that two controversial cast members are not returning – after a lackluster season with a divided cast.

Candiace Dillard announced her exit from the show after six seasons and Robyn Dixon is also allegedly gone.

The rumors are that Candiace left on her own accord but Robyn’s contract was not renewed.

However, while we’re waiting for official word from Robyn to confirm her departure, there’s a lot of chatter about who should be the next to go.

RHOC star Tamra and former Beverly Hills Housewife Teddi discussed that on their podcast, claiming that Wendy should be the next Housewife to be fired from the franchise.

The clip has been making the rounds on social media, but viewers want the duo to stay out of the Potomac conversation.

Here’s what Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge said about Wendy Osefo

A major cast shakeup is happening on RHOP and so far two Housewives are out, with more to come.

That was a topic of conversation on Two Ts in a Pod and the Ts didn’t hold back their feelings about who they think should be the next to go.

“What’s gonna happen with Wendy,” asked Tamra.

“I need her to be paused…I can’t help it, I’m really trying to get on board with ” said Teddi.

“Or just gone,” chimed in Tamra.

“By paused I mean bye,” added Teddi.

A clip from the conversation was posted on Instagram and people went in on Teddi and Tamra.

RHOP fans drag Teddi and Tamra as they defend Wendy Osefo

The RHOP fans are not pleased with the Ts and the comments on social media said it all.

“Teddi brought NOTHING to her show, which is why she is not on it. Tamra is washed. NEXT,” wrote one commenter.

“I need to hear the reasoning bc Teddy is not qualified to say anything,” wrote someone else. “She brought nothing but annoyance to RHOBH girl bye❤.”

Real Housewives fans weigh in. Pic credit: @thejasminebrand/Instagram

One Instagram user remarked, “Coming from somebody who was fired bye!!!!! She might be mad because Wendy is and always will be an example of black excellence represented on tv.”

Another person commented, “One good move Bravo made was to get rid of Teddy! Tamara she can kick rocks again…in the mean time y’all need to keep your nose out of Potomac business. This not y’all’s lane!”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.