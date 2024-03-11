Teddi Mellencamp slammed as Kyle’s ‘lap dog’ as she takes aim at Dorit Kemsley

Monsters and Critics recently did a deep dive on the downfall of the Fox Force Five, and now– as if we needed further proof– they are turning on each other.

We saw the tense confrontation between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley during Part 2 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, and now Teddi Mellencamp is adding her two cents.

Not surprisingly, after watching the two women go head to head at the reunion, she sided with her BFF Kyle.

However, Teddi’s biased comments toward Dorit have not gone unnoticed by viewers, and she’s getting slammed online.

Teddi and her Two T’s in a Pod co-host, Tamra Judge, discussed the show in a recent podcast episode.

However, critics are clapping back at the former RHOBH star and calling her Kyle’s “lap dog” due to her blind loyalty to the OG.

Teddi Mellencamp claims Dorit Kemsley is ‘disconnected from reality’

Teddi threw shade at Dorit after Kyle confronted her about their fractured friendship.

The mom of two thought she and Kyle were quite close, but according to the OG, they barely hang out because Dorit doesn’t share her interests–going to the gym and getting tattoos with Morgan Wade.

The Beverly Beach founder was surprised to hear what Kyle thought of their friendship, and she might also be shocked to hear what her former Fox Force Five crew member had to say.

“Dorit you have to take some ownership in the fact of your level of friendships with these women,” noted Teddi.

“I feel Dorit is disconnected to the whole group,” chimed in Tamra.

“I think Dorit might be disconnected from reality,” retorted Teddi.

RHOBH viewers say Teddi is Kyle Richards’ ‘lap dog’

After the clip was posted on Instagram, people took to the comment to call out Teddi for her biased feedback on anyone who goes against Kyle.

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again. Teddi should not be talking about RHOBH. She will never say anything negative about Kyle, and will always be Kyle‘s mouthpiece” wrote one commenter.

“Teddi is being bias on BH. I love Kyle but please don’t do Dorit like this,” said someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “Teddi you’re just a mean girl, you just want to make people look bad. It’s that the line you use on everyone else 😂😂 look in the mirror child.”

Someone else said, “Girl, yall are just Kyle’s lap dog. Get a life.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.