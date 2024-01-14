Tamra Judge teases Tres Amigas drama featured on RHOC Season 18

The Real Housewives of Orange County is about to get spicy.

Filming for some Season 18 cast members began earlier this week; others will start in just a few days.

Tamra Judge will hold her orange again – as if that was a surprise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Tres Amigas are no more. Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson exchanged words on social media, leaving the former to defend herself after the latter accused her of not being a good friend.

With Shannon Beador and Tamra filming the new RHOC season, there is likely to be some contention, mainly after accusations arose that Tamra wasn’t a good friend because she wasn’t there for Shannon after her September DUI arrest.

However, Tamra had already booked the Peacock show, The Traitors, and had to fly to Scotland the following morning to film. She couldn’t just walk away from a signed contract, and she knew Vicki would take good care of her.

Tamra Judge on Tres Amigas fallout: ‘I didn’t do anything to either one of them’

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tamra Judge teased some information about the fallout of the Tres Amigas.

She said, “I backed out of the Tres Amigas for some reasons that you probably will hear about on Orange County Housewives. You know, it’s tough. It’s so twisted, and there’s so many layers to it, it’s hard for me to explain everything — but I didn’t do anything to either one of them.”

Tamra talked about finding it hard to fit into her schedule with everything she had already going on. She co-hosts Two Ts in a Pod with former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. It’s really successful for iHeart, and it is something she wants to focus on.

The RHOC star revealed that Vicki Gunvalson freaked out when it was revealed the “Two Ts” were doing a live show.

However, Tamra insists, “But let me just tell you, they knew I was doing that! I told them months ago that I was doing it. It’s a one-time thing that was put on by [our podcast company] iHeart. So it wasn’t to take [the Tres Amigas show’s] place…”

RHOC Season 18 drama is coming

Filming Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be full of drama.

Not only will Tamra Judge be face-to-face again with Shannon Beador, but there are rumors that Alexis Bellino will be thrown into the mix again.

There’s plenty of drama with that, too. Alexis is dating John Janssen (yes, that John Janssen!), and Tamra being friendly with her is considered a huge betrayal by Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon.

With filming just beginning and a season typically filming in three months, viewers can expect Season 18 to hit Bravo in the fall.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.