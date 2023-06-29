Tamra Judge shades Teresa Giudice again: Why are they feuding?

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge threw shade at Teresa Giudice as their feud continues.

There’s no love lost between Tamra and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, that’s for sure.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tamra recently called Teresa the most overrated Housewife during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Tamara has once again fired shots at Teresa, dissing her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

According to Page Six, during the An Evening with the Tres Amigas event at California’s Irvine Improv, Tamra shaded Teresa over her wedding special.

“Sorry, Teresa. Mine was three; yours was one,” Tamra spouted.

The shadiness didn’t stop there, either. Tamra said that if she joined another Real Housewives show, it would be RHONJ because she has a “bone to pick with Teresa.”

So, what’s the beef between Tre and Tamra? Let’s take a look.

Why are The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice feuding?

Last year, Tamra compared Teresa’s husband, Louie, to Vicki Gunvalson’s controversial ex-boyfriend, Brooks Ayers, on her podcast Two T’s In A Pod. Tamra declared that Louie’s “doing the exact same thing that Brooks would do to Vicki.”

However, a few months later, Teresa came on the podcast to talk with Tamra and her cohost Teddi Mellencamp. Teresa admitted to being mad because she doesn’t want anyone talking about her man but that she forgave Tamra.

The beef seemed squashed until the two had a difference of opinion regarding what went down between Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo during filming for RHUGT Season 4. Teresa took aim at Tamra for having Caroline on Two T’s In A Pod podcast when Brandi was supposedly her friend.

“My thing is, if Tamra’s one of your good friends, why would she have someone that’s hurting you on her podcasts? For money, right? For ratings? Nice friend. Nice f***ing friend, just saying.” Teresa said to Brandi on an episode of her podcast Namaste B$tches.

After that, the gloves were off for Tamra. She put Teresa on blast in the comments section of an Instagram Post by @queensofbravo, captured by the IG account @commentsbybravo.

Tamra sounded off that Brandi knew about the interview beforehand, and Teresa needed to get her facts correct.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star addressed the situation on her podcast a few days later, too, calling Teresa a jailbird.

“Sit down, shut up like you’re doing right now at the reunion,” Tamra said before adding, “Not today, forehead, not today, ding dong, not today, jailbird. I’m not having it!”

Will RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and Tamra Judge squash their beef at BravoCon?

BravoCon 2023 will happen in November, with some Real Housewives fans wondering if Andy Cohen will have Tamra and Tre squash their beef at the event.

As Bravo fans know, during a special Watch What Happens Live last year, Andy has several feuding stars from Bravo shows face off to squash their beef. The more the Teresa and Tamra feud keeps going strong, the more enticing it would be to have them face off at BravoCon.

The list of Bravleberites for the fan event has yet to be revealed, but chances are both Teresa Giudice and Tamra Judge will be there. We think it’s a perfect time for these two ladies to have a showdown.

Stay tuned! There’s no doubt more shots will be fired between Tamra and Tre.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.