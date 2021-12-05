Tamra Judge rips Shannon Beador to shreds on new podcast with Teddi Mellencamp

Tamra Judge just can’t stop taking shots at Shannon Beador. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

As the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County kicks off, Tamra Judge has been making her rounds and taking aim at former Tres Amigas friend Shannon Beador at every chance she gets.

That includes on her new podcast, Two Ts in a Pod. Tamra Judge’s new podcast with former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp only has a handful of episodes to listen to but the latest one is where Tamra goes hard as she slams her former friend, spilling all the tea about why they will never be getting the Tres Amigas back together.

Tamra Judge reveals that she was afraid of Shannon Beador

It turns out that the Tres Amigas may have been more forced than anything if Tamra’s latest allegations about her former friend are true. She claims that she stayed close to Shannon because she was worried about what might happen if she didn’t. That doesn’t sound like a solid recipe for friendship at all.

“I was a little bit afraid of her because I know what she can do,” Tamra told Teddi while discussing her expired friendship with Shannon. “She set me up quite a few times. Like, she’ll say, ‘In scene, can you say, David did this.’ I did that a couple of times and then as soon as I said it, she’d go, ‘Oh my God! Why would you say that?'”

It turns out that Tamra may not have been the only one that held onto the friendship out of fear.

“I should’ve just called her out and I think she stayed close to me because she knew I knew a lot and I would call her out,” Tamra said.

Tamra said Shannon ditched her after she was let go from The Real Housewives of Orange County

What Tamra Judge really seems to be upset about is how much she invested in her friendship with Shannon Beador, only to be dropped as soon as her RHOC run was over.

She told Teddi, “After I was let go, she stopped taking my calls, This is a girl that called me 100 times a day, woke me up in the middle of the night. I was constantly talking her off a cliff. She was a lot of work. She was a full-time job. I never really needed her. She always needed me. When I left the show, I needed her.”

As it turns out, Tamra wasn’t the only person that Shannon ditched after they were let go for the show. She claims the same thing happened to Vicki Gunvalson, prompting Teddi to ask if Shannon is a “user.”

“100 percent,” Tamra confirmed. “It was a one-sided friendship. She never really asked me about my life.”

Tamra even claimed that Shannon refused to be supportive when Eddie Judge was in the hospital. Instead, she claimed that RHOC producers asked and Shannon refused to meet Tamra at the hospital despite living right down the street.

Tamra has been taking aim at Shannon every chance she gets lately, even calling her a “mastermind manipulator” during a recent rant.

She claims that Shannon wants to be the star of The Real Housewives of Orange County and essentially used her and Vicki to get to the top. Previously, there were rumors that Tamra might be returning but that didn’t happen.

Now that Heather Dubrow is back, though, Shannon definitely isn’t the top dog and that could be very interesting to watch as the two women battle for power. Shannon already has said she regrets starting a rumor about Heather’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow and we can bet the drama has barely even begun.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.