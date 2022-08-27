Tamra Judge insists closure of her gym after nearly a decade has nothing to do with her RHOC return 

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is returning to Bravo, but not because her business failed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge addressed rumors that her return to Bravo was because of her recently closed business, CUT Fitness.

While Tamra’s fitness studio is now closed, she said it was not the reason for her return to Bravo.

Many small businesses closed during the coronavirus pandemic, and gyms were especially vulnerable. That is because in many parts of the United States, people were forbidden from working out at gyms because of infection concerns, and curfews were in effect.

Tamra’s gym was no exception–she and Eddie closed the doors this month.

She and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave discussed the gym closure and rumors surrounding the business on their joint podcast, Two Ts in a Pod.

Tamra said she read a Facebook comment, “Oh no wonder she’s going back. She has no money; she has to close her gym down.”

RHOC star Tamra Judge is not broke, decided to close CUT Fitness a long time ago

But she shut down rumors that she had no money and had to return to RHOC.

In fact, she revealed on her podcast that she decided to close CUT before she was asked to return to RHOC.

Tamra divulged, “We decided to close our gym down way before I got asked back to the show. So that had nothing to do with anything that’s going on right now.”

Earlier this month, news of Tamra and Eddie Judge’s gym closure dominated headlines.

Fans of the Bravo show will remember the fitness center as the home to many memories throughout the years.

Tamra and Eddie Judge close CUT Fitness after nearly 10 years

After Tamra and Eddie got married on the show, they opened CUT Fitness in March 2013 as a joint venture and potential cash cow.

CUT, which stands for Cardio Unique Training, combined Eddie and Tamra’s passion for fitness with their entrepreneurial skills.

PEOPLE reported the closure of CUT Fitness, the gym located in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, last week. Additionally, Tamra and Eddie are selling the gym equipment from the doomed business.

However, the future looks bright for the reality TV star. Bravo pays Housewives a lot of money, some even reaching six figures per season.

In addition to returning to RHOC Season 17, she and Eddie have a CBD company, and she has a podcast with Teddi Mellencamp.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.