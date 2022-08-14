Tamra Judge shows off fit physique in cutout black dress

Tamra Judge is offering up fashion inspiration with her black dress with cutouts. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Tamra Judge is filming Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

She returns to her rightful place, holding an orange after being gone for two seasons.

Filming on Season 17 began a few weeks ago, but Tamra was in Switzerland and Italy, only returning a few days ago.

The blonde reality TV star has started sharing her “outfit of the day” with her followers, some of which are incredibly flattering.

As someone who works out regularly and cares about her health, Tamra isn’t afraid to show off her body in a bikini or anything else.

Her latest outfit choice was more conservative but showed off how fit she was with cutouts in all the right places.

Tamra Judge chooses black dress with cutouts to show off toned body

On her Instagram Stories, Tamra Judge showed off her latest “outfit of the day.”

It was a long black dress, with cutout sides. They revealed that Tamra’s abs were just as solid as when she wore a bikini.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Pairing clear heels with the black dress was perfect, and of course, the blonde bombshell used a straw hat and bag to accessorize the look.

It looks like The Real Housewives of Orange County star will be the fashionista of Season 17.

Tamra Judge returns to RHOC after two seasons away

Tamra Judge ended her run on The Real Housewives of Orange County after Season 14 finished airing.

It wasn’t shocking to learn she was leaving back then, as Vicki Gunvalson was also ending her run. But Tamra had other things going on, including her ex-husband, Simon Barney’s, battle with cancer. She wanted to be there for her kids, and the cameras around would have complicated things.

Rumors kicked up that she would be back for Season 16, but that didn’t happen. Instead, Heather Dubrow returned to RHOC and made waves with some of the cast members.

With the return of Tamra, there could be a new band of “Tres amigas,” as Taylor Armstrong is also joining the show. She and Tamra were costars on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip. Taylor will become the first Housewife to switch franchises.

The upcoming season will be interesting as old and new friends come together. Expect plenty of drama and lots of fashion.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.