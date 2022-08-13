Tamra Judge shows legs in chic black workout gear for RHOC filming

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge shows off in a black and red athletic look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Tamra Judge is ready to get back in action and she’s doing it in style.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Tamra is slated to make her return to The Real Housewives of Orange County in the upcoming season, and it seems she’s just as excited as the show’s fanbase.

After making her exit from the franchise alongside her OG co-star Vicki Gunvalson, RHOC fans missed her presence on the show almost immediately and begged Bravo to bring her back. However, Bravo had other ideas in the meantime and tried adding new (and returning) blood to the franchise to freshen it up.

RHOC had been experiencing a slump in recent seasons and in an attempt to revive it, Bravo brought back controversial star Heather Dubrow for last season. Along with Heather’s return, newbies Noella Bergener and Dr. Jen Armstrong were also added to the already existing cast.

Unfortunately, the newbies just couldn’t find their footing with RHOC fans, and their time with the show was cut after just one season. While Noella certainly brought the drama, some thought she lacked any true relatability, and others found Jen boring to watch.

Some wondered how Bravo would manage to pull the show back together, and rumors almost immediately began to swirl that Tamra would make a return.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge set to make her return

Taking to her Instagram, Tamra showed off one of her looks for the upcoming season and she sizzled in the black workout wear.

Tamra went with a black and red look, matching her red Adidas sneakers with a red belt bag. Tamra rocked a black tank top and a black athletic mini skirt ensemble.

Posing for the shot, she placed one hand on her hip and smiled behind dark sunglasses while her blonde waves flowed down her chest and back.

“Court is back in session 🏸 #RHOC 🍊,” Tamra captioned the post.

Tamra Judge calls Jill Zarin ‘thirsty’ for talking about her RHOC comeback

Of course, the announcement that Tamra would be making a comeback didn’t come without its own hiccups.

Tamra engaged in some serious drama with The Real Housewives of New York alum and her Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Jill Zarin after Jill spilled the beans of Tamra’s return before Tamra had a chance to announce it herself.

Naturally, Tamra didn’t take it lightly and she immediately slammed Jill for the video.

Thankfully, Tamra is moving on the initial drama and is ready to get back to filming. It’ll be exciting to see her return when the new season drops.

Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.