Syngin Colchester is ready for ‘the universe’ to bring on his next girlfriend, says ‘the haters get us paid’

90 Day Fiance star Syngin Colchester reveals why he’s as equally ready for hate as he is for finding love on 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Syngin Colchester is not afraid to speak his mind.

In a recent social media post, Syngin expressed that he has a positive attitude about his dating life and even the haters.

He posted a picture of himself posing outdoors in an Instagram post, his long, luscious locks blowing in the wind.

His caption also fit that free-spirit vibe as he expressed that he’s ready for whatever the universe plans to throw at him.

He wrote, “I am wild and free and I feel my spirit is screaming at me to watch out for the next girl whooooooever she hahaha.. But bring it on universe and let’s gooooo..”

As he indicated in the hashtags, Syngin is currently on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2. Based on his caption, he’s either teasing that he found that “next girl” or that he didn’t end up finding anyone and is still on the prowl.

While he’s looking for love, he’s also apparently looking for hate. The 90 Day Fiance star revealed why he doesn’t have a problem with the haters who slam him. In fact, he encourages it.

He added, “Ooo and f**k the haters (fun fact)its the haters that get us paid soooo keep hating and making more drama when there is non hahaha thanks.”

90 Day Fiance fans notice Syngin’s happiness

Even though Syngin recently split from Tania Maduro, 90 Day Fiance fans notice that Syngin seems happier now that he’s embracing his single life.

He even recently revealed how he likes it in the bedroom.

One fan showed their support, writing, “Happy you are doing well and free to be your true self! We are rooting for you from Canada.”

Others took note of the free spirit vibes in his post.

“Very wild free spirit man! Do it!🔥👏 Best wishes to you to find your girlfriend,” one user wrote in the comments section.

Another attributed that trait for the reason he handles criticism so well.

They wrote, “People always talk,who cares? Free spirit people don’t need others approval.”

Others took a moment to sign themselves up to be Syngin’s potential next girlfriend.

One user doted on Syngin, writing, “Hottie McHot!!!!!”

“I’m on the Syngin Lookout while he’s in Arizona,” another wrote with a red heart emoji.

“Syngin and his beautiful hair😍,” a third admired.

Syngin Colchester on 90 Day: The Single Life

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Syngin has found himself in a tricky situation.

He and Tania are currently split up but they’re still living in the same house and having relations.

When Syngin revealed he wanted to go on a date from an app to Tania, she wasn’t ok with it. She told him he would have to move out if he wanted to start dating other people.

This comes as Tania recently teased she had a new date.

Regardless, it seems that Syngin either moved out or found a way around Tania’s rules because he has made it clear that he’s ready for the universe to bring him love.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Friday nights on Discovery+.