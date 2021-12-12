90 Day: The Single Life star Syngin Colchester shares interesting details about his sex life

Syngin explained a little bit about what he likes in the bedroom. Pic credit: TLC

Newly single Syngin Colchester has had his breakup from Tania Maduro and his hopes for his future as a bachelor detailed on 90 Day: The Single Life, and he has also been sharing more about himself on social media.

Specifically, Syngin divulged details of his sexual preferences to his followers on Instagram.

Syngin talked openly about his sex life with Tania while they were on 90 Day: Foody Call together and also touched on some things during Season 1 of 90 Day Bares All, but not to the degree that he shared on Instagram.

Syngin Colchester shared details of his bedroom preferences

During an Instagram Q&A, Syngin answered personal questions from fans about his life, including his sex life.

One follower brazenly asked him, “What kind of kinks do you have in the bedroom? ;).”

Syngin shamelessly answered, “I love to play a dominant role and tie you up and all that gooood stuff.”

Syngin shared some details of his sex life on Instagram. Pic credit: syngin_colchester/Instagram

During a recent episode of The Single Life when Syngin met up with his friend, he got the advice to get on a dating app to help him move forward. Syngin was into the idea after some hesitation at first but ended up saying he would down to date many different kinds of women, including nuns if they date.

Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro still have a complicated relationship on 90 Day: The Single Life

Tania was not as committed to ending their marriage as Syngin was and that became apparent when they had a talk about how they are going to break up.

The dissolution of their marriage was made complicated by the fact that they still live together, have sex, and have the home life of a married couple.

Tania agreed to the divorce but when Syngin brought up the idea of dating people, specifically mentioning that he got a dating app, Tania said he needed to move out before pursuing anything like that.

Syngin was also met with harsh criticism from Tania’s mom when they told her about their decision to part ways. It came out that Tania’s mom had co-sponsored Syngin’s visa to come to America which makes her financially responsible for him even after a divorce.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life are available to stream Sundays on Discovery+.