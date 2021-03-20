Sweet Home Sextuplets: Courtney Waldrop reveals who survived labor in the middle of torrential downpours

Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets. Pic credit: TLC

Courtney Waldrop of Sweet Home Sextuplets shared with fans who survived labor in the middle of torrential downpours.

Earlier this week, the mom of nine shared a pic of her husband Eric and their son Bridge who had been outside helping one of the family’s cows birth a baby calf. Courtney explained what happened in her caption.

“Even in the middle of this horrible weather we have had here in Alabama today…it doesn’t stop a momma cow from having a calf and when she’s having trouble you go out in the absolute poring [sic] rain and help pull it out before they both die,” she wrote.

“Bridge wanted to go help.(Wales wasn’t feeling great and Saylor was finishing up something so Bridge it was) They both came back in soaking wet. Momma cow is good but baby cow is struggling… so long night for Eric as he tries to hang on to this little calf,” she continued.

“I wasn’t out there to take pictures during the action but had to get a picture when they came in because I was very proud that Bridge trudged through the weather to help out!!” She added.

Courtney shared the happy outcome with her followers

A couple of days later, Courtney had a happy update for her followers. The bull calf and its mama survived and she shared a pic of the happy family on the family’s sprawling farm.

Fans were concerned for the mama cow and baby calf’s safety

Courtney offered details about the incident in her caption. She wrote, “After posting the picture of Eric and Bridge Wednesday night after pulling the baby calf in the middle of the storms….So many of you have been so sweet to ask about the Momma Cow and little baby calf.”

“Well here they are…It’s a little bull calf…He SURVIVED!!” She exclaimed. “He’s a tough one that’s for sure..The vet came out that night and said he had a 20% chance of living. So we knew it would be slim he would make it through the night and on top of it all it was coming a torrential down pour.”

“So not the best of conditions. But thankfully the little calf literally weathered the storm and is doing great now!! Thank ya’ll for asking.” Fans were relieved to hear the happy ending and some even suggested they name the calf Stormy or Lucky.

There’s never a dull moment in the Waldrop household

In between rescuing mama and baby cows, the Waldrops continue to see progress being made on their home renovations. Courtney shared a cute video of the sextuplets dancing on the master bedroom foundation, with the song The Git Up by Blanco Brown playing in the background. There is never a dull moment in the Waldrop household, as Courtney used the hashtag #neveradullmomentwiththem to caption the video.

Courtney and Eric are expanding and remodeling to accommodate their mega-sized family

Courtney and Eric live on 40 acres in Albertville, Alabama. Half of their land is dedicated to a working sheep farm, where the family houses about 100 sheep. Courtney frequently updates her followers with the large family’s happenings.

They began expansion renovations on their house to accommodate their large family of 11. Courtney and Eric share six sons and three daughters, including two sets of multiples.

Eldest son Saylor is 11, twin brothers Wales and Bridge are 8, and the sextuplets, Blu, Rayne, Rivers, Layke, Tag, Blu and Rawlings are 3.

No official word has been released yet about the show’s return to air date for their fourth season.

Sweet Home Sextuplets is currently on hiatus at TLC.