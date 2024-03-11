Sutton Stracke was ‘down for 10 days’ after ‘serious’ medical issue at the RHOBH reunion

Sutton Stracke recently shared more details about the “serious”

medical issue that occurred during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

After a long day of taping, Sutton sparked alarm when she was led away in an ambulance accompanied by her best friend Garcelle Beauvais.

During a recent interview, the RHOBH star recounted the moment and expressed gratitude to Garcelle for staying by her side throughout the ordeal.

She also noted that after her hospitalization she was down for ten days and it wasn’t until six weeks later that she was herself again.

Monsters and critics reported in January — a few days after the reunion was filmed — that things took a scary turn for Sutton at the tail end of the reunion.

The incident happened right before the cast did their usual toast with host Andy Cohen to end the night. A teaser for Part 3 of the reunion showed the shocked cast as they called for a medic on stage.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke’s condition was due to ‘exhaustion’ and ‘dehydration’

The RHOBH star had everyone concerned when they saw the clip of her fainting at the reunion, but she recently gave an update on the situation.

During a chat with Page Six, Sutton admitted, “Yes…I did have a medical issue that was serious.”

“I was suffering from exhaustion…and dehydration. I was working a lot between New York and L.A…and then also had a severe case of bronchitis,” she explained.

After being rushed to the hospital and later released, the mom of three said she was “down for about 10 days.”

“I had to shut my life down which is very difficult for me and it took about six weeks for me to feel 100 percent again,” she added.

Sutton thanks Andy Cohen and her best friend Garcelle Beauvais

Thankfully, Sutton is doing much better these days, after admitting she was trying to do too much as a working mom with another business on the horizon.

However, during the interview, Sutton also showed love to RHOBH host Andy Cohen for his quick action in getting help, once he noticed something was awry.

“Andy Cohen was so like dear to me,” said the 52-year-old. “He called medic right away and I ended up going to the emergency room.”

Sutton also noted that Garcelle went with her to the hospital and stayed with her “the entire time.”

“I cannot thank her enough,” said Sutton.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.